Freddie deBoer

James K.
10h

"What will it take for people to recognize that our noble interventions, our selfless fighting for democracy, always end in ruin?"

Well, no. South Korea's very existence today as an independent, wealthy, and democrat state stems from Harry Truman and American interventionism. It is worth pointing out that the South Koreans were NOT democratic in 1950, but without American-led US intervention the entire peninsula is unified under the authoritarian-Marxist-monarchical North

More recently, American intervention in the Balkans was decisive and positive. Europe dithered and wrung their hands and we brought in the air power, forced the Serbs to the bargaining table, and got the imperfect-but-way-better-than-years-of-sectarian-violence Dayton Accords. A few years better we vouchsafed Kosovo's independence with a bombing campaign.

America is a hegemon. Of course we'll act in our own interests. That should surprise no one intelligent over the age of 22. And yes we'll often do it badly. But we've also done some good in the world even if it's hard for a Marxist to admit

Patrizia
10h

While I AM sympathetic to the Iranian protests, I 1,000% believe the reason said protests are dominating the headlines is that they are Israeli-fueled propaganda meant to distract us from what's going on in Minneapolis, where right now, it's looking like we're 48 to 72 hours away from a declaration of martial law.

