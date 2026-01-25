Freddie deBoer

134 Comments

JS
1d

“It does mean that there is no such thing as righteous but unfocused anger”

Here is what you keep getting wrong, Freddie. That’s almost all of what these movements are. That’s why Renee Good – sadly - died. She was cosplaying as a righteous hero, and didn’t understand there was real shit happening.

“What I find truly destructive is those who say that it’s wrong for me to respond to righteous rage by calling for clear thinking, who get angry when some of us insist that protestors and activists and resisters must be strategic if they’re to be a force for good”

Nope. The vast majority of the people exhibiting the righteous rage are in it solely to feel the righteous rage, and they don’t want to hear they’re doing it wrong, because they really don’t care if they are a force for good.

We’ve been over this several times. I don’t know if you are willfully misdiagnosing the motives of the ICE protesters, or earlier, the George Floyd protesters, or if you really believe they just happen to always do the most TikTok-able thing instead of the things that will actually help. And I do, I think, understand that it can seem kind of crass to psychologize away behavior one finds distasteful, but . . . your point, which is well taken and certainly true, is that these protesters are wildly ineffectual. So, why are they? I think the most parsimonious explanation is that – again, most of them - really don’t care to do the work, and they really don’t care about making things better. We don’t listen to what people say to determine their motives, we watch what they actually do, right?

David C. Baker
1d

I'm on a different part of the political spectrum (largely disgusted at both sides), but I really appreciated this article. "Abolish ICE" is not going to be a valuable, lasting cry. Instead, reform ICE. It exists to serve a noble role in society, but not the way it's being done. it's terrible.

132 more comments...

