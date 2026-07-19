Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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Johnathan Reale's avatar
Johnathan Reale
24m

It’s all so weird. Whether a passage is or isn’t written by the purported author or someone else or a computer is a fact known only to the principals. Everyone/everything else, including a computer program that you paste text into, is just making a guess based on some criteria. Maybe those guesses are pulled out of one’s ass, or maybe they are the product of highly reliable methodology, in which case you shouldn’t be able to readily generate counterfactual results like Freddie did.

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