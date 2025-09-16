Please join me in helping my sister save her cat’s life.

Years ago I got myself in a bit of trouble because someone on Twitter thought that I was advocating for that which I was merely describing. I was saying that adult men being attracted to adolescent women is actually very common, and this person thought that I was saying this in an effort to defend or normalize that reality. But I wasn’t saying it was good; in fact, I was saying it in a “men are trash” kind of way. I did and do think, though, that men are trash in that sense - I think adult men being into adolescent women is a very common thing, it’s historically ubiquitous, and the fact that it’s become publicly taboo doesn’t change the underlying prevalence of these feelings. In fact, I would argue that acting like a preference for “barely legal” women is rare makes it harder to defend young women from exploitation. I certainly don’t think it’s good that so many men are attracted to young women in this way, but good is irrelevant; they are. And so, as I’ve said many times before, we should focus on actions, on choice, on behavior, rather than abstract feelings. What ultimately matters is not whether any individual man is attracted to adolescent women. What matters is whether or not he fucks them. I apologize for being crude, but it’s an essential point.

I care much less about the abstract norm of whether men should be attracted to young women than I do about the very material rule we have against them acting on those impulses with underage women. And I think there’s an approach progressive media takes to these issues that fixates so much on that ultimately unprosecutable sin of attraction that it actually hurts the effort to enforce the rule.

I bring this up because the rise of OnlyFans, the crowdfunded adult content app, has made this tendency even more obvious than it was before. Recently a former child influencer named “Lil Tay” started an OnlyFans account on her literal 18th birthday and supposedly started raking in millions. This is a particularly stark case, especially given that she became internet famous at age 10, but it’s really just business as usual; lists of the most lucrative OnlyFans accounts (and among the network’s many competitors) are absolutely littered with women under 21. A recent New York article on the “Bop House,” a kind of group home for adolescent softcore models, speaks to this anxiety. It’s a good piece, but I think it reflects a certain kind of naivete derived from cynicism; it both describes the immense commerce being done in the world of adolescent sexuality and yet waves at a public morality that supposedly condemns that sort of thing.

And I just think, frankly, that many many men have always been into adolescent women, and the taboo about this desire that’s intensified in the last several decades, while a good instinct, is not actually reflective of most men’s inner desires. I think many men are too savvy to be seen violating this norm, but that’s a different thing from actually embodying such a social evolution. They’re voting with their dicks; it’s just that the more socially aware of them know to hide it. But that’s kind of how public morality is supposed to work, right? These guys are shamed out of being public about feelings that have real social costs. And good! But I do think that they have them. I stress, again, that this assertion of prevalence is very different from a justification. We do though have to be real about our species, and particularly about men, and worry about behavior we can prohibit instead of worry about feelings we can’t.