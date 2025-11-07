I wrote a list of ten books that refuse to romanticize mental illness for Electric Literature. Also, here’s a very cool writeup of The Mind Reels in the New Yorker’s Briefly Noted section, check it out.

This may sound banal, but in our current cultural environment I think it’s worth fighting for: I love it when strangers interact with my seven-month-old baby, when they think he’s beautiful, when they want a chance to interact with him. It makes me happy every time. I love it when they want to give his cheeks a little squeeze. I love the enthusiastic, borderline-pathological desire from older relatives, friends, and even (especially?) well-meaning strangers to lean in, smother him with affection, and generally treat him like the tiny, soft miracle that he is. I love these things because they are natural, human, and good. And frankly, I’m sick to death of the rising tide of overeducated liberal opinion insisting there’s something sinister about these simple exchanges of affection and love. The recent explosion of essays that pathologize normal, loving interaction between generations by shrieking about “bodily autonomy” for infants who don’t understand the concept of the body, let alone the concept of autonomy, is not just bad parenting advice but actively, aggressively anti-human.

Oh, you think I’m making up a guy to get mad at, here? Observe.

There are so, so many more of these. Go look for yourself.

These pieces, written by people who mistake anxiety for insight, want you to believe that every time a well-meaning aunt tries to give your child a hug, you’re presiding over a miniature case of physical assault. They frame an infant’s assumed and unproven aversion to being picked up as a profound violation of rights. They draw absurd and specious connections between an older person’s desire to enjoy the beauty of infancy with some creep’s willingness to assault an adult woman. This isn’t about protecting children; it’s about pathologizing connection in the name of vapid, over-applied social justice logic, and in doing so, engaging in a kind of frivolous invocation of sexual assault which perversely makes such invocations appear less serious in general.

What exactly is the great danger these writers claim to be warding off? The idea that my baby, a creature whose entire life consists of eating, sleeping, and pooping, needs a sophisticated, verbal understanding of consent before he’s allowed to receive a peck on the cheek from a relative? He doesn’t know what a person is, yet, not really. He barely knows that there’s some space where he ends and the world begins. Projecting modern adult mores about the body onto him isn’t just misguided. It’s actively destructive, a tendentious and jerry-rigged argument that strikes most human beings as an absurdity. It’s precisely the sort of idea that thrives in thinkpieces and on social media and yet appears deranged to the vast majority of the human species. And there are consequences. We’re living in an era where the language of trauma and violation is sprayed indiscriminately over every minor inconvenience or social friction. When you equate a grandmother’s hug with the looming threat of sexual violence, as these articles at least implicitly and very often explicitly do, you’re debasing the meaning of actual violation. You teach children that the world is a minefield of potential aggressors before they can even crawl, and you’re trivializing the physical, mental, and emotional trauma of actual sexual assault in doing so. You teach them to be afraid of everyone and everything, all the time.

Human beings are social creatures. We are wired for connection, for touch, for the transmission of affection across generations. When a grandparent beams at a baby and insists on a cuddle, they aren’t auditioning for the role of future predator; they’re participating in one of the most fundamental, soul-sustaining rituals of human life. They’re investing in the child’s emotional resources, making him feel seen, loved, and connected to a community larger than his immediate parents. And while a momentary encounter in the supermarket might not promise any future support or growth for my baby, it does add to the great bank of human happiness. Elderly people are often very lonely. They exist in a culture that tells them they’re unimportant and nothing they do matters. Every day they interact with a world that lets them know that their presence is off-putting and their existence something the world would rather ignore. To see them light up with the pure and uncomplicated joy of seeing a beautiful little baby is such a wonderful thing, and it happens all the time. I love it. And I am telling the thinkpiece industrial complex that the idea that these strangers shouldn’t be able to spend a minute with my kid because of “bodily autonomy” is just another example of our intellectual class creating pointless and stupid impediments to the basic human interactions that make life worth living.

When you force a child to say “no” to every single gentle advance, you’re not raising an empowered citizen; you’re contributing to a grim future where your child acts as a small, paranoid tyrant who views the natural impulses of others with suspicion. You’re replacing the richness of intergenerational warmth with a cold, clinical calculus of personal space that no infant has any capacity to understand or benefit from. These articles, which often suggest offering a high-five instead of a hug and which frequently imply that no one other than a parent should ever hold a baby, for fear of TRAUMAMAMAMA, are recommending that we replace the deep, nourishing well of human intimacy with the sterile handshake of a corporate negotiation. A high-five does not convey the same historical, emotional weight as a genuine hug from someone you love. We are talking about a seven-month-old. His world is immediate sensory input. In that world, warm, close contact is foundational. And he always smiles.

The core tenet of this new regime of anxiety is that the child’s current, momentary comfort trumps the entire social ecosystem of human love and connection. This is a stunningly selfish perspective, disguised as enlightenment. It suggests that the feelings of the loving elder, their desire to connect, their joy in seeing the child, is secondary, an inconvenience to be managed, perhaps even an imposition to be rejected. Worse, it’s bad for the kid! What the advocates of the “No Hug Rule” fail to grasp is that social literacy is learned through practice, through navigating subtle interpersonal currents, not by creating a fortress around the child based on the most extreme interpretations of future dangers. Life will involve people whose presence we would sometimes not prefer. And, yes, of course we have to teach children how to deny intimate or personal or sexual touch when they don’t want it. But it’s bizarre and ugly to put Grandma’s hug on a spectrum with sexual assault. Who does this notion serve? Who does it help?

This whole moralizing crusade is nothing more than the witless, graceless grafting of a very serious concept, sexual consent, onto the completely banal experience of being picked up by someone and given a quick hug. The real sickness here is the pervasive, suffocating sense that every single child is a fragile, self-obsessed little prince or princess whose personal universe must be perfectly catered to. We’re raising a generation of narcissistic boundary warriors who believe their transient discomfort trumps the simple, essential virtue of civility and basic human affection. And my saying so has nothing to do with undermining their right to sexual consent! It’s so senseless, and counterproductive, to suggest that “give your grandpa a hug” is somehow on a spectrum with “rape culture.” All of this contributes to the disease of modern parenting, which takes as a given that the only thing that matters is the immediate desires of the child. Good parenting isn’t about enshrining the child as a tiny, untouchable god; it’s about making sure they know they are not the only human being in the world. In fact, an essential job of any parent is teaching our kids to get over themselves, to understand that sometimes, you do the thing that makes someone else feel loved, because you are not the cosmos, and the world does not owe you a perfect, friction-free existence.

Those essays are, in a very real way, anti-human. They prioritize an abstract, rights-based ideology over the concrete, observable, and deeply felt need for communal affection. They suggest that the greatest act of love is to teach a baby to be suspicious of the hands that seek to hold them. How bleak! As a parent and as a person, I reject this corrosive, hyper-vigilant nonsense. When my baby is passed around and cooed over, I see a beautiful, necessary exchange. I see love being manufactured and stored up for his future self. I see an older person’s eyes light up, and my baby, warm and secure in that moment, simply accepts the gentle attention. That’s not a negotiation; it’s a blessing. And I’m not going to stop it just because some anxious pundit on the internet told me my child needs to worry about “consent” before he can accept a peck on a cheek from a harmless senior citizen. Give me the messy, loving, slightly overwhelming reality of human connection over sterile, paranoid self-interest any day.

It happens that my baby has no surviving grandmothers and only one living grandfather, and he lives far away. And it’s a hard, sad, lonely world out there, man. I will gladly watch him absorb the love of strangers, and I will be even more glad to observe the intense, free, natural human light he brings to them.