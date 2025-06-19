Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

Read in the Substack app
Open app

19 Comments

User's avatar
Jonathan's avatar
Jonathan
2h

"It’s a whole other vibe. And the death of the supernatural zombie is made all the more aggravating thanks to the implied superiority of virus zombie stories - they are, supposedly, more “realistic.” To which I say, lol. lol lol lol. lmao, even."

I don't usually like it when writers use internet slang, but Freddie is the exception; this made me cackle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Adam Whybray's avatar
Adam Whybray
2h

Trust you Freddie to cover Zombies Ate My Neighbors before any of LucasArts adventure games classics!!

(For classic game players, Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol are both available on GOG!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fredrik deBoer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture