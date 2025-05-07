Freddie deBoer

Evan Sp.
3h

The honest answer is it’s just hard not to get swept onto the memeification of certain figures. Tyson is, in many was, a repugnant man, or at least he was for years but he’s a fascinating, odd, strangely deep, intense figure and — seeing how I’m not actually inviting him over to have dinner with my family —, I can just sort of enjoy it. Similar with Mark Wahlberg who committed genuine hate crimes in his youth, but has a sort of intensity that’s fun to watch.

So why is Woody Allen canceled? Well, he’s old and no longer of much use + I think some people always found his personality grating.

Another one is Thomas Middleditch, who hasn’t worked at all since some rather mild accusations in 2021. But he was a rather replaceable comic actor, and I get the sense not particularly well-liked either. So it’s just so easy not to hire him.

Add in a lot of awkward racial considerations, and you have the “formula”, which is to say: how bad was the crime? How valuable is the accused? How much are they enjoyed in some vague internet way?How much flack will I personally take for hating him?

I don’t think it’s random, but it’s far from fair.

Gary Lowe
3h

Really agree with this, Freddie. The inconsistency you point out feels less like people applying a moral standard and more like them reacting based on branding and audience vibes. I think part of the issue is what Mark Fisher called capitalist realism—how we’re all so deep in this system that we can’t imagine alternatives, and it shapes our thinking without us even realizing it. A lot of media figures genuinely believe they’re operating from a consistent moral framework, but in reality, their instincts are being shaped by the incentives of the media economy—what draws engagement, what fits the narrative, what keeps their audience nodding along.

That’s also why people get so angry when you point out contradictions. It’s not just defensiveness—it’s that you’re exposing a gap they don’t even realize exists. They think they’re standing on moral ground, but it’s really just a structure built by capitalism. And when that’s threatened, it feels personal, because it means rethinking not just a stance, but the entire framework they assume is theirs.

