I was unsurprised to find that my post on the AI writing detector Pangram was controversial. After all, people who argue for a living have suddenly been caught up in a lot of angst about all of this and people who do discourse for a living respond to discourse about discourse with discourse. And when Substack quoted a different piece of mine when they announced their Pangram-powered automated AI checker, I was inevitably thrust into the broader conversation on these things.

Funnily enough, since Substack’s partnership with Pangram was announced I have been repeatedly invoked as both a supporter and a critic of Pangram and AI writing detection, depending on who’s invoking. (This is nice because it flatters my self-conception as a very special snowflake.) The truth is that I’m neither all booster or all critic; I think these technologies are both inevitable and necessary, and I think there’s no reason for them to become a problem if people understand that they are fundamentally and permanently limited. Of course, the difficulty is that some people don’t understand that. In a deeper sense, I’m intellectually engaged by this stuff. I would say I’m ultimately someone who has a general idea of how these technologies work, though not a particularly sophisticated one, and someone who’s not threatened by the accusation of using LLMs, and someone who likes to tinker. I will continue to give you this advice about this topic: don’t panic. Think! Engage. Play with the various products. Experiment. Iterate. You know if you’re guilty of passing of LLM writing as your own or not. If you are, that’s dishonest and you should stop. If you use LLMs to edit or enhance your writing, be transparent about it. If your stuff is all LLM-produced and you feel embarrassed about it, ask yourself why you feel embarrassed. Interrogate yourself. But whatever you do, think. So many people refusing to engage for fear of being seen as protesting too much doesn’t help anyone. Think. Talk. Play.

I do want to make a couple of points. The first is both simple and philosophical: AI detection software is AI. LLM detection depends on technologies that are fundamentally an expression of LLM principles. If you’re a true-blue AI hater, it’s sort of weird to be a loud AI detection software partisan for that reason. You will have to sort out the ethics of this scenario on your own.

The second point is this. You have a lot of people who have justifiable concerns over the use of this technology. You have a lot of people who embrace the technology but who have a good sense of the limitations and an understanding that we need to be careful and fair in their use. But you also have this set of people who seem to me to have a bizarre level of faith that false positives are genuinely not possible. Indeed, the part of my post that has proven to have attracted the most criticism is people who complain that I said that I could produce false positives. That this is impossible - despite Pangram itself saying that it is very much possible! - is an article of faith among some. (Go look on Reddit and you can see for yourself.) I think this is screwy and you only need to spend a few minutes thinking about it to figure out why.

What does an LLM writing detector do? Obviously, an LLM writing detector looks for the textual features of LLM writing - that is, for the placement of characters and spaces that are common in LLM writing, for patterns in the use of words, punctuation, and spacing that are consistently found in text produced by LLMs. But where do those patterns come from? They come from human written texts that are in the training corpora that are used to build LLMs. Every LLM textual pattern - every LLM textual pattern - is ultimately the product of human text production. The very nature of an LLM is to model human text based on human text. BThat LLMs reconfigure and recombine human texts in predictable ways is why systems like Pangram can exist. But it was all human once. LLMs do not invent, cannot invent, can only remixing, reassemble what already exists, though often into an order no one has quite used before. LLMs reconstitute the human. That is both why LLM detection is possible and why LLM detection will always have a false positive issue; it’s the dual nature of the underlying technology. None of this should be controversial.

I’m impressed by Pangram’s advertised 1-in-10,000 error rate because what they’re attempting is genuinely very hard to do: find consistent non-human textual patterns in texts that might have been produced by digital systems that by their very nature ingest and recombine text patterns that were human before the were digital. Right? The LLM companies are investing monstrous amounts of money in making their AIs more and more humanlike, and the more they succeed, the harder it becomes to detect LLM writing. Many have responded to this whole controversy by pointing out that this will all prove to be an arms race in the end, and I think that’s correct. That doesn’t mean that it’s not worth doing or that we shouldn’t have access to these tools! I’m glad Pangram exists, even as I lament how it’s invoked. If I was still teaching college writing I would thank the stars for Pangram - but I would never use it as final proof of anything. Rather, I would use it to start a conversation. A conversation with a student has always been the best defense against plagiarism; it’s incredible how poorly your average student plagiarist is at defending themselves when they’re guilty. I suspect it will prove to be the same with AI written student essays. Pangram can start a conversation but shouldn’t end one, and as I said in the earlier post, I’m disturbed by the number of people who try to use the technology as a one-shot kill, to end conversations instead of starting them.

Think of it this way: if you have an LLM write something that will trigger Pangram, and you then read that off of one screen and type it directly into Pangram word for word, Pangram will of course still detect it as AI written. If you read it out loud to someone who doesn’t know that what they’re transcribing is LLM written, Pangram will still detect it as AI written. Obviously! Because Pangram is a text analyzer, not a lie detector. But think about what this means: if a human being can write something in a text box, if it is textually possible for them to produce the same text that will be flagged as AI written, then false positives are literally inevitable. It doesn’t matter how good Pangram gets; the potential for a human being to enter the same text that an LLM might produce will always be there. That’s why modesty and doubt are always going to be necessary. Again, I’m amazed by the almost religious faith some people have in the notion that a human being simply cannot write text that Pangram would flag. The 1 in 10,000 false positive rate is truly impressive, but guys, there are billions of monkeys at their typewriters banging out writing in the digital era. There’s always going to be false positives. It’s a classic Type I-Type II error issue: you can decide whether you fear false positives or false negatives more and which you want to weight for or against, but you can’t decide to have neither. Because humans produced the writing that produced the LLM that produce LLM writing. I have no idea why some people insist on being obtuse about this reality.

And that, indeed, is the overall meta for provoking false positives: recognizing that getting a false positive out of Pangram isn’t a matter of writing like an LLM but of writing like an LLM’s training set - that is, imaginging something like the median human writer’s voice and aping it. That’s why my many many years teaching writing at various levels helps, because I know what average literate people write like. I think if you proceed from that understanding, you’ll find it easier to write like an LLM and fool an AI writing detector. Here are my best tips.

Pick a LinkedIn topic; argue but take no position. By a “LinkedIn topic” I mean the kind of thing people write about on that cursed network - corporate, buzzword-heavy, drowning in abstraction. Then, write about that argument without making an argument. Don’t write “why remote work is good/bad.” Write about “the benefits and challenges of remote work” or “the importance of time management.” You can pretend to be making an argument on one side or another, but your actual produced text should amount to a both-sidesy summary of positions rather than an effective argument for any particular point of view. Present various positions evenhandedly, commit to nothing, and conclude that the answer likely lies somewhere in between. Equivocate. Hedge. Write like an HR professional. Use the five paragraph format wherever possible; break longer essays into five paragraph-style chunks if needed. You know, the five paragraph essay! That old bete noire of the college writing instructor. We want something that’s formulaic and commonly used because, again, we aren’t looking to sound like AI, we’re looking to sound like generic writing that’s prevalent in the human corpus. So try the format that has been the bane of so many professors and yet which humanity refuses to let go of: an intro that states the broad premise and ends with an identifiable thesis sentence, three body paragraphs each opening with a topic sentence concerning the specific argument for that paragraph, and a conclusion that summarizes what you just said. Imagine a Mad Libs for a B- college essay. Again, do not think “this is how an LLM would write.” Think “this is how humans tend to write because most humans are inexperienced and lack confidence in writing.” Write like the internet writes, which means writing like ordinary people write, which means writing in conventions that have been approved by the powers that be. Front-load every paragraph with transitions and connective tissue; sprinkle that stuff on as much as you can. “Moreover!” “Furthermore!” “Additionally!” “However, it is important to note that!” “Ultimately!” Aim for a transition word density no human editor would tolerate - because the training corpus is mostly going to be made up of work that was not edited. Yes, deploy the signature ChatGPT lexicon if you must. As I said in the earlier piece, I actually don’t think this is necessary, strictly speaking. But if you’re dead set on writing a piece that Pangram will erroneously identify as LLM-written, there you go. Delve! tapestry! landscape! realm! robust! seamless! leverage! foster! navigate the complexities! in today’s fast-paced world! a testament to! pivotal! crucial! multifaceted! LOAD BEARING! Sprinkle liberally. Write in rules of three, everything everywhere all at once. “Clear, concise, and compelling.” “Students, educators, and administrators alike.” Tom, Dick, and Harry, Alvin, Simon, and Theodore, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, the Father, the, Son, the Holy Ghost. Three examples, three benefits, three challenges. Three positives, three negatives, three ambiguities. LLMs adore triads, for whatever fucking reason. Humans use them occasionally, models use them compulsively, Freddie uses them wisely. Think of the set of human writing, the subset of LLM training sets, and the sub-subset of the LLM writing Pangram was trained on. Think like Tertullian of Carthage, like Athanasius of Alexandria, like St. Augustine. Flatten your sentence rhythm. Throttle the fucking life out of your style. Keep nearly every sentence 12ish to 20ish words, subject-verb-object, medium complexity. The passive voice should be avoided. No fragments. One-word sentences? No. No long rambling sentences that unspool leisurely like Huck Finn drifting down the Mississippi on his vine-tied raft, unhurried, a craft built for pleasure rather than to perform a task. Low “burstiness” is supposedly a big thing in LLM writing. I don’t really know what that means, but I take it that it refers to the tendency of human writing to lurch, to switch registers on a dime, to vary. LLMs don’t burst. Supposedly Pangram has overcome this sort of thing, but my contention remains that you can, if you’re smart, overcome that overcoming. Don’t burst. Use those contrastive tics, baby. “It’s not just about X - it’s about Y.” The great cliche, I know, but still useful. Another thing Pangram has supposedly been trained away from, and yet I find it’s useful for producing writing that Pangram will flag. I suspect that it helps to do this with a little more costuming - it’s not just about “it’s not just about X - it’s about Y,” it’s about more abstract uses of binary opposition. “While challenges remain, the opportunities are significant.” Em-dashes and negative parallelism at implausible frequency. The goal isn’t writing like the computer, the goal is becoming the arithmetic mean of every human who ever held a pen. Strip out everything specific and personal. No anecdotes! no proper names! no dates! no prices! no sensory details! no first-person memories! no jokes! no grudges! Keep information density low: restate points in slightly varied wording rather than adding new facts. Don’t provide a lot of new arguments, but eloquently paraphrase what you’ve already said. You should avoid introducing too much novel justification and instead find new ways to say what you’ve already said. But keep it bland! Be thee featureless like the face of the Lord, be thou empty as his blue blue sky. Be grammatically immaculate, obviously. Perfect punctuation, Oxford commas, no typos, no colloquialisms, no regional idioms. Sand off every idiosyncrasy. Avoiding contractions seems to help, which is really funny, especially if you’re a fan of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Format like a chatbot. Bolded lead-ins on bullet points, that’s obvious. But also tidy parallel headers - that is to say, make every header in a bolded bulleted list the same shape and roughly the same length, in a way a human would very rarely bother with. So all gerunds (if you “Understanding the Basics,” then next you “Choosing a Platform” and “Measuring Your Results” etc etc), or all noun phrases, or all questions. End with that closing offer of balance, the “to be sure” paragraph or sentence that sticks out like a sore thumb and offers exactly the kind of trite and insincere epistemological modesty that college students like. Keep section lengths symmetrical. Robotic text, no. Robotic formatting, yes. Sustain it all for the whole document. Pangram (the company) has been admirably, usefully transparent about how its detection works, so let’s be sure to exploit that by looking at what they’ve said about how they arrive at their percentages. This is especially important now that they’ve released their new version with a claimed increased focus on getting the percentage counter right. As I understand it, Pangram scores longer documents with a “sliding window” that passes over segments of various lengths and then aggregates them. This means (if I’ve understood correctly) that one vivid, weird, personal paragraph can pull your score back towards “human.” That’s no good. We’re looking for 100% AI that we 100% wrote ourselves, baby. Consistency of blandness matters! You are a replicant all the time! Be like a too-online Zoomer and never let your human heart out of its digital cage. Iterate, iterate, iterate. Be an empiricist. Don’t panic. Pangram offers a free version of its checker, up to a certain word count and number of attempts per day. So experiment! Paste in a draft, see which sentences get flagged, and amplify whatever you did in those sentences. Or you could pay for the thing, I suppose. (No this is not an ad and I’m not getting paid by Pangram or anyone, obviously.) Practice, practice, practice. Don’t let the cultists fool you: you can get better at this. Trust your heart, trust your story. Don’t panic. If you get good enough you can even embed various jokes, secrets, or codes into your writing and pass (by which I mean fail) not just through the eyes of Pangram but those of your readers as well. If, you know, you’re weird and into that sort of thing. IDK. Be cunning and full of tricks.

Even doing all of this, expect frequent failure. Just keep iterating. Don’t panic.

Here’s a Pangram false positive I produced using these techniques. I just did this over the weekend so I believe that it fooled the new Pangram 4. It did take longer, but there’s no magic here, only stage magic. And, look - I know what some people are going to say, and no, I can’t prove I wrote this myself, and I can’t prove I didn’t have a machine write this very sentence claiming I wrote it myself, here, in this very run of text, and we can count turtles of assumed deceit so on down as far as you’d like to go. I thought for a minute about doing a livestream and making attempts until I succeeded and then I thought that someone would accuse me of reading from a prewritten LLM text and could I put a camera in a particular place so that I could ward off that accusation and, Jesus… I’ve looked at that dark tunnel of stacked bad faith and decided I’m not walking down it. You’ll have to take my word for it that I wrote this, and if you don’t, you don’t. For the record, this is the most potent point the anti-Pangram people make: that it leaves us in this forest of endless accusation and counter-accusation from which we will never be freed. Well, anyway, here’s a “100% AI” result I wrote by myself using the above tips.

Navigating the Complexities of Remote Work in Today’s Fast-Paced World In today’s rapidly evolving professional landscape, remote work has emerged as a pivotal transformation in how organizations operate. This shift represents a testament to the resilience, adaptability, and ingenuity of the modern workforce. However, it is important to note that this transition presents both significant opportunities and multifaceted challenges. Moreover, remote work offers considerable benefits for employees, employers, and communities alike. Workers report greater flexibility, reduced commuting time, and improved work-life balance. Organizations, in turn, can leverage a broader talent pool while fostering a more inclusive culture. These advantages are robust and well documented across numerous industries. Furthermore, challenges remain that must not be overlooked. Collaboration can suffer when teams are distributed across time zones. Additionally, junior employees may find it difficult to access the informal mentorship that traditionally occurs in shared physical spaces. Isolation, communication gaps, and blurred boundaries continue to pose meaningful concerns. Ultimately, remote work is not just about where employees sit — it is about how organizations choose to build trust. While challenges persist, the opportunities are substantial. In conclusion, the answer likely lies somewhere in the middle, and thoughtful leaders must navigate this delicate balance carefully.

Here’s the report. To the skeptics, I ask… do you really think this would be impossible to produce? Now go about your business. And don’t panic.

I am indebted to Tong Li and Luping Yu. For the record this is the kind of piece that I can’t paywall because I think it’s performing a public service, but it also takes a lot of work, so please subscribe if you value what I’m attempting here, as clumsy as my attempts may be. Somebody has to get their hands dirty in this way.