Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

16 Comments

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Tom W's avatar
Tom W
13h

"Humans use them occasionally, models use them compulsively, Freddie uses them wisely."

Absolutely beautiful line.

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Liam's avatar
Liam
12h

What really stings here is that I'm a high school teacher and the only way this device is not going to produce false positives, from the way high schoolers write, is if they all cheat. Which is a real possibility.

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