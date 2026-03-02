Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

36 Comments

User's avatar
TheOtherKC's avatar
TheOtherKC
2h

I was about to ask more about what a good franchise entry, one that is respectful but not reverent of the source material, would look like. Then I remembered Mad Max: Fury Road exists.

The audience knows who Mad Max is, and all his legacy. To Furiosa, though? He's not "the Legend of the Wastelands" or whatever; he's some dude. A highly competent dude, as it turns out, but her initial reaction is justified mistrust and skepticism.

Reply
Share
3 replies
James K.'s avatar
James K.
2h

The Spinal Tap sequel was very disappointing in this regard. This is a movie that exists to mock rock stars. There's SO MUCH to mock about aging rockers still putting on a geriatric show. And yet they somehow are playing with Elton John? They should be playing at a Bar Mitzvah.

Reply
Share
2 replies
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fredrik deBoer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture