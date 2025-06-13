So Matt Yglesias says, in his latest mailbag, that he won’t debate me on Substack Live. He thinks it wouldn’t be constructive. OK.

But later in the mailbag, you get the perfect example of why he absolutely should be willing to debate somebody who is actually a) a critic of his and b) someone who is capable of arguing with him, not one of his subscription-paying fanboys, a journalist he shared a house with back in 2003, his interns, or a Twitter egg.

Nathaniel L: Why don't left wing protesters wave the American flag? It's such a powerful symbol, why just cede it to the right? Think how much worse the optics of Trump sending the national guard to LA would be if the protesters there were waving the stars and stripes. [Yglesias]: It’s expressive rather than strategic behavior. I think the deeper issue is the one that Zeynep Tufekci identified in her 2017 book “Twitter and Tear Gas,” which is that social media and the internet has made it a lot easier to organize a protest than ever before. When it was harder to organize protests, the only way to pull it off was to have a strong leadership cadre composed of conscientious people, paired with a larger circle of intermediary figures who they have strong relationships with. By making it easier to organize protests, social media has not only lowered the average quality of protest movements, it’s actually made it dramatically harder to pull off a good one. I’m sure there are smart, strategic people in LA and other cities who’ve put thought into how to organize better demonstrations around this. But the people doing careful planning are beat to the punch by other actors.

That’s it, that’s the entire answer. An answer which demonstrates the problem with the kind of walls Yglesias has gradually erected around himself: he gives an entirely morality-free answer to a question about what are obviously morality-bound decisions by protestors. Left-wing protestors don’t carry American flags because carrying the American flag is a symbol of support for the United States of America, its government and its actions, of condoning its project in whole or in part, and left-wing people (like me) can’t do that because the United States is a brutal and immoral actor in the world and has been longer than any of us have been alive. To wave the flag at a pro-immigrant rally would be to somehow suggest that the country the flag represents is worth celebrating, and it is not. It’s not for many reasons, the most direct and salient of which is that no country on earth has caused more wanton destruction, cruelty, and degradation of freedom and democracy than the United States, since the fall of the Third Reich. I find this a very intuitive calculus. You are very free to disagree with that reasoning, but disagreeing with the reasoning necessarily involves considering moral questions as moral questions, which at this point he just refuses to do, ever.

Why does Yglesias not even begin to consider the actual moral content of the explicitly moral justification for not waving the American flag? Even if he totally rejects the moral reasoning at play, it seems simply obstinate and unhelpful to pretend that you can engage with the behavior of the protestors without considering the morality that guides them. But Yglesias is stuck here because he is too educated about the actual prosecution of the American project since the turn of the 20th century to simply dismiss the critique of American behavior. Inconveniently for him, he knows what the United States did in Vietnam, and in Iraq, and in Guatemala, and in the Congo, and in Indonesia, and in Chile, and in Haiti, and in El Salvador, and in Libya, and in Albania, and in Iran, and in Honduras, and in Yugoslavia, and in Syria, and in Laos, and I could keep going and going…. Yglesias is too much of an informed, savvy operator in the world of international politics to pretend that this stuff didn’t happen or wasn’t bad. But his “popularist” principles have forced him into a position where he can’t countenance something as shrill and unsophisticated as actually morally condemning the behavior of the United States. So rather than engage with a pretty direct and uncomplicated moral justification for a behavior he considers politically problematic, he just doesn’t engage with morality at all. Morality is messy. A politics of pure momentary tactical convenience is much cleaner.

And this is the problem with the whole Yglesias project, here in 2025: he has spent so many years winnowing away any argument that he does not consider Very Serious - for straightforwardly opportunistic and self-interested reasons, often enough - that he has essentially nothing to say about 90% of the actual argumentative content of the lefties that he finds so distasteful. They say “Here is our moral stance, and this dictates out beliefs, behavior, and messaging,” and Yglesias says “Let’s not get bogged down in all of this morality stuff.” Immigration is a perfect example; where they have moral claims about the universality of human value and the meaninglessness of borders, he has only polling numbers for swing voter retirees who live in Florida. And I say this as someone who is very often on the side of compromising on messaging and on being realists about political conditions, including on immigration itself. But I always intend to do so in a way that actually connects with the moral arguments of the people I’m disagreeing with. It’s pointless not to, given that those people are operating primarily from a moral framework. Of course you sometimes have to balance moral concerns with strategic ones, and yes, leftist protestors are often too unwilling to make those difficult decisions. But excising morality from politics is just a way to rig the game. Yglesias has built himself a cramped little Procrustean bed in this way, over the years, and yet when anyone calls him out on it, he acts like it’s everyone’s problem but his.

The trouble, in other words, is that Yglesias is in a professional and discursive position where no one can force him to put his hand on the dirt; he is never, ever obliged to meet moral arguments with a moral response. He can just go on answering moral-laden questions as though they’re all pure exercises in Harvard seminar simulacra politics, a series of briefly amusing trolley problems. He’s divorced from the political world of the people he derides in much the same way he accuses leftists of being divorced from the political world of normie voters. That’s why he should debate me. Because if he wants to consider himself someone who actually argues about real shit that real people really argue about, he’s got to stop answering people who pay to contribute to his mailbag and start answering people who are genuinely his antagonists. Whoever that may be.