Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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James K.'s avatar
James K.
1d

This is a very annoying concept in film criticism as well. The film cognoscenti treats SHOW DON'T TELL as an axiom and deems voiceover narration to be a failure on behalf of the filmmakers. Sure, narration *can* be a lazy crutch or sloppy filmmaking (Vicky Cristina Barcelona comes to mind) but it can also be a great storytelling device, as the work of Martin Scorsese shows us.

But at least film is a fundamentally visual medium, so I can understand why people feel this way even if it's one of those classic cases -- like passive voice usage in English -- where people have decided to make a rule out of something that isn't a rule, but can be bad if used to excess or used badly. But in literature? It's literally called storytelling! It's not a visual medium! The author is telling you a story. "Telling" is not a failure while "showing" is a success

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Zack Morris the Elder's avatar
Zack Morris the Elder
1dEdited

One of the all-time great sequences in the English language, from Steinbeck's "East of Eden," is an avalanche of telling, not showing. Just masterful, the kind of thing you so devoutly wish you yourself had written because it must have felt so good to write:

"It is amazing how Liza stamped her children. She was completely without experience in the

world, she was unread and, except for the one long trip from Ireland, untraveled. She had no

experience with men save only her husband, and that she looked upon as a tiresome and

sometimes painful duty. A good part of her life was taken up with bearing and raising. Her total intellectual association was the Bible, except the talk of Samuel and her children, and to them she did not listen. In that one book she had her history and her poetry, her knowledge of peoples and things, her ethics, her morals, and her salvation. She never studied the Bible or inspected it; she just read it. The many places where it seems to refute itself did not confuse her in the least. And finally she came to a point where she knew it so well that she went right on reading it without listening.

Liza enjoyed universal respect because she was a good woman and raised good children. She could hold up her head anywhere. Her husband and her children and her grandchildren respected her. There was a nail-hard strength in her, a lack of any compromise, a Tightness in the face of all opposing wrongness, which made you hold her in a kind of awe but not in warmth.

Liza hated alcoholic liquors with an iron zeal. Drinking alcohol in any form she regarded as a crime against a properly outraged deity. Not only would she not touch it herself, but she resisted its enjoyment by anyone else. The result naturally was that her husband Samuel and all her children had a good lusty love for a drink."

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