Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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Geoff Olynyk's avatar
Geoff Olynyk
3h

Have never felt better about our decision to do zero “smart home” stuff in our home. We have normal smoke alarms (they are required by Ontario law to communicate with each other so they all go off if one does, but the ones we have communicate through some sort of high-frequency signal over the home wiring, nothing through the Internet).

My front door is a code deadbolt, not online. Our home appliances are not online. The light switches are standard wall switches. (Who actually really needs to turn lights on remotely from your phone anyway? I’ve never once missed that functionality.)

Big Tech will have no place in my basic home functionality until the A.I. robot overlords break down my door and force me post-Singularity.

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Reginald's avatar
Reginald
4h

I have a progressive friend who got a rather prestigious job at Google. She once railed against landlords in the San Francisco Bay Area but was then deeply offended by my suggestion that Google was also a form of landlord and a more tyrannical one at that. She claimed that she was "making the world a better place." There I think is some of the problem with tech employees and especially the Bay Area natives: they conceive of themselves as a priori "good people" and don't take the time to consider that they might just be working a normal job with a corporation like any other.

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