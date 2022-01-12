"Get Some Help" is Often Necessary, Sometimes Unkind
it's never that easy
This was a great, informative video. Many people don’t realize that psych patients face screening at every level of care. Where I live, the wait list to see a psychiatrist is about 4 months on average, and so they can afford to be picky about which patients they see. They might reject a potential patient for addiction issues, “undesirable” diagnoses such as Borderline Personality Disorder, medical comorbidities, bad or no insurance, being on disability or seeking disability paperwork, and many other reasons. If you’re under 18 or over 65, you have very few options in the first place.
Inpatient psychiatric hospitals also decline patients all the time, claiming they can't handle certain disorders. Developmental disability, autism, complex medical needs. If the patient presents with any sort of aggression toward others, finding a bed gets much harder. They say they’re not equipped to meet the patient’s needs. “He needs a specialist. He needs xyz facility [that is already full].”
As a result, many patients get stuck in emergency rooms for days while they wait for an inpatient bed at a hospital willing to take them. This puts pressure on emergency rooms and contributes to their dislike of psych patients. It also puts pressure on law enforcement officers who arrive with patients under psych holds--often they must stay with the patient in the emergency room until a bed is found.
There are some efforts to bridge the gap between outpatient care and inpatient hospitalization: Crisis stabilization units, partial hospitalization programs. But in most places, they aren’t adequately funded.
Granted that the American “healthcare” “system” is impossibly difficult to navigate, my family in the Netherlands, who have a clinically depressed teenager, have had almost as much trouble finding help for him. This is a country with allegedly universal health care.
