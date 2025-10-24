deBoer 강 준호

Never has information been more available to ordinary people than it is today; never has the irrelevance of this availability been more apparent than it is now. We are trapped in a hell of those who can access facts costlessly and immediately and who use these affordances to find new, exciting ways to be stupid, whose ignorance is always one step ahead of their exposure to knowledge. Weep with me, for I have a mixed-race child.

My current source of misery is personal and particularly idiotic. My son - conceived through IVF, for the record, during a three-years long, ruinously expensive “fertility journey” - is half white and half Korean. I have shared pictures of him online, as I am proud of him and people want to see him. He happens to present phenotypically, to many, as entirely East Asian. As my wife regularly points out, this belief could be quickly disposed of by seeing him in context with fully Korean children, but nevertheless, the internet’s self-appointed racial purity police have opinions. A legion of people who nurse a profound sense of entitlement to knowledge they have not earned insist that he cannot possibly be my son because he doesn’t look like a perfect, uniform blend. The emails, my friend, the emails…. “That’s not your baby” is kind of rough even by internet standards. Setting aside basic manners, this assertion is not a nuanced critique based on population genetics but an embarrassing, public demonstration that these supposed masters of genetic inquiry operate on a biological model that was scientifically dead before their great-grandparents were born.

The source of their error is foundational and criminally simple. These self-styled geniuses are adherents of the blending hypothesis of inheritance. This model, which was the common ideal before Gregor Mendel revolutionized biology, proposed that heritable material mixed irreversibly, much like combining two colors of paint. Red paint and white paint mix to create pink; once mixed, the original colors cannot be separated. The consequence of this model is that variation is “washed out” over time, and every offspring should be a precise average of the characteristics of their parents. This is the level of genetic reasoning embraced by a cadre of people who believe themselves to be the guarantors of the genetic future of the West.

In fairness, there’s a certain intuitive logic to blended inheritance. If you have a dark-skinned parent and a light-skinned parent, the child is likely to be more light skinned than the dark-skinned one and more dark skinned than the light-skinned one, and a tall parent and a short parent will tend to (tend to) produce a medium-height child. But this is why we have science, right, to dispel these notions. Blended inheritance is an easy trap to fall into because it fits our everyday intuitions about mixing - blue and yellow make green, tall and short make medium, light and dark make tan. To pre-Mendelian thinkers, it seemed obvious that offspring must simply average the traits of their parents, each generation smoothing variation into a bland composite. The problem, of course, is that if traits always blend, distinctive features would disappear over time, and evolution would grind to a halt. (Among other things.) Mendel’s discovery of particulate inheritance, the notion that genes remain discrete and are passed down intact from generation to generation even as alleles are determined by both mother and father, solved that puzzle more than a century ago. Today, with modern genetics having long since confirm his basic insights (if not every particular), there’s no excuse for clinging to the soft comforts of blending, which amounts to a convenient and thoughtless reflex, not a biological reality.

If blended inheritance were real, then yes, my half-Korean, half-Caucasian son would be genetically obligated to look perfectly intermediate, a smooth average of facial structure and pigmentation. But blended inheritance is not real. Instead, he is the result of an absolutely giant number of genetic switches, represented as genes and assigned (effectively) randomly; whether he gets his mother’s copy or his father’s copy of any individual gene is down to chance. The fact that babies tend to look like averages is merely a reflection of the underlying probabilities of many discrete binary options. This means the entire premise supporting this racist attack is rooted in scientific dogma that predates the invention of the zipper and the discovery of penicillin. These people claim the mantle of objectivity and scientific rigor, yet their foundation is structurally obsolete. It’s embarrassing, even for a class of person who doesn’t get embarrassed.

Mendel’s discovery, the foundation of modern genetics, posits that heredity is determined by discrete factors (genes and alleles) that are passed on intact from parents to offspring either from mother or father in each instance, like drawing marbles from two separate bags. These factors combine, but they do not dissolve. The characteristics of both parents are passed on as separate entities, ensuring that variation is maintained and shuffled rather than being averaged away. The fact that two purple-flowered pea plants can produce a white-flowered plant in the subsequent generation proved to Mendel that the factor for white hadn’t blended out of existence in the initial cross. That Mendel got very lucky in some of his observations and in the plant he chose to study is irrelevant; he was right. The two models are mutually exclusive, and only one is compatible with reality.

The complexity deepens, of course, because traits like skin color, height, and many facial features are not controlled by a single gene. These are polygenic traits, determined by the cumulative action of multiple genes, sometimes dozens or hundreds or thousands of genes. (And then there’s the notion of onmigenic traits, a model that proposes that complex traits are influenced by all genes in an organism’s genome.) Furthermore, these genes often exhibit incomplete dominance, meaning the resulting phenotype is a mixture, but that mixture is still governed by the principles of particulate inheritance. Mendel’s principle of independent assortment governs this process: alleles for different traits segregate independently during the creation of gametes - that is to say, genes for different traits get shuffled separately when sperm and egg cells are made. This introduces an element of utter randomness. (More or less. Please don’t yell at me, sophisticated geneticists.) The white parent, ie me, contributed 50% of the discrete factors; the Korean parent, ie my wife, contributed 50%. The resulting child (my beautiful Junho) received a unique combination of those particles.

For a mixed-race child to appear skewed toward one ancestry is not a biological contradiction but rather, over a certain population size, a statistical certainty inherent in genetic recombination. A Caucasian parent may carry a number of alleles associated with lighter pigmentation and certain facial structures, while a Korean parent carries alleles for higher melanin production and different structures. (His eyes, honestly, are driving 90% of this shit.) It’s entirely possible for the child to inherit a disproportionate concentration of the pigment-conferring alleles from the Korean parent, alongside the low-pigment alleles from the Caucasian parent, resulting in a phenotype that appears to be “fully Asian” despite the 50/50 genetic breakdown. There are mixed-race children of pale white parents and dark Black parents who look entirely like one or the other; such a child’s appearance is simply a rare but entirely predictable outcome of the random, polygenic dice roll. There’s eight billion people on this planet, after all. That’s a lot of dice rolls.

The fact that these self-proclaimed genetic enthusiasts fixate only on the phenotype reveals the ideological desperation at the heart of their claims. They rely on the visible proxy because they require clean, readable taxonomic categories to sustain their antiquated belief system. The randomness and complexity introduced by polygenic/particulate inheritance undermines the very core of their “race science,” which seeks to divide humanity into biologically discrete taxa. The reality is far more complicated - yes, there are clearly racial categories that make some phenotypical sense, but there are no clear boundaries between them and they are always a matter of degree of similarity rather than harsh “biological” lines. Internet racists can’t handle that uncertainty. Their adherence to the blending model is an intellectual retreat from the genetic reality that makes tidy, fixed racism impossible.

What I’ve been unwillingly thrust into is not a debate over genetics, given that the principles at play were settled centuries ago. Rather, for the internet racists who pop up in my inbox and on Substack Notes, this is all a status maneuver. These folks, failing to achieve status through real professional expertise or material success, seek validation among peers by aggressively asserting simplified, ideologically convenient distortions of science. They learn the right faux-scientific terminology to use on gross internet forums and then are rewarded for the signaling rather than the substance. The irony is brutal: they use the language of empiricism while rejecting basic, endlessly-replicated empirical evidence. They’re substituting a 19th-century lie because it’s simpler and more ideologically useful than the 20th-century truth that should dictate 21st-century understanding.

And here I am, the father, exhausted by the necessity of detailing the foundational laws of inheritance - laws designed to explain exactly why my son looks the way he does - to people whose principle crime is pretending to be brilliant while being profoundly stupid. They’re not seeking truth; they’re searching for ideas that explain why they’re actually a master race despite living sad, lonely, directionless lives. A few lame members of their tribe think they’ve found a convenient cudgel in my child’s genotype. Until and unless they manage to read a biology textbook published after 1900, their assertions will remain a kind of aggrieved pseudo-intellectual posturing. That I’m someone who is routinely, erroneously accused of believing in racist pseudoscience because I believe in the simple reality that individual genetic endowments obviously impact our academic and economic potential doesn’t change the inane misunderstandings of people who want to yell about my cute little baby. I hate having to do this work, but refusing to push back against this toxic incompetence is simply acquiescing to the pervasive, unearned confidence of the aggressively ignorant.

God, am I tired!