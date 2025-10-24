Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

74 Comments

User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
12h

Freddie, as an adoptive parent in a mixed-race family and the survivor of a failed "fertility journey" in my own marriage, I wish I could subscribe again to emphasize your last line. God, am I tired. Fuck these guys. Keep on being a great parent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jim Mendes's avatar
Jim Mendes
12h

Man, what a super cute kid!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
72 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fredrik deBoer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture