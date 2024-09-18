1. With less than two months to go, this election remains a dead heat. A lot of people who should know better keep acting as though Kamala Harris holds a clear lead, but she just doesn’t.

2. Aside from maybe Nevada, among states that are genuinely in play, it’s hard to argue that the Democrats received any convention or debate bounce in the polls at all - despite endless pieces from big-time media declaring that it was over for Trump and that Harris was going to win because of “the politics of joy” or whatever. Once again, we see the same failure to understand that the optics that appeal to media liberals don’t necessarily appeal to undecided voters. I don’t understand why anyone writes immediate post-convention or post-debate pieces that make any claims about their consequences before polls come out for a reality check. As Kristen Soltis says, “The debate may have done more to fire up or reassure Ms. Harris’s existing supporters than to add new voters to her ranks in large numbers.” This is always the temptation with a big political spectacle like a convention; it’s easy to mistake the enthusiasm of the base (who will vote for their candidate no matter what) for broader popularity.



For the record if you were rooting for Taylor Swift to swoop in and save the election and thus the country you’re rooting for a world where the world’s hegemon is effectively ruled by a pop star and that’s maybe even bleaker than the possibility of another Trump term.