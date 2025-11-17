Freddie deBoer

Dewey
15hEdited

Truth! Looking at the crazy traffic at the local middle school, I think it is more than obsessive safety- those parents are catering to their kids desire to avoid the perceived discomfort of the bus or the walk. Which is nuts.

My three sons walked the mile to school starting in kindergarten (I walked with them at first and then they went in a group including kids who were 9 or 10 years old). As a parent, it is the best, since they had to learn to schedule their time and if they were running late... walk faster!

Fresh air and a bit of exercise before school is a great way to start the day.

Alexander Kaplan
14h

Two thoughts that may be of interest:

(1) We drop our kids off at school because that means they leave the house at 7:45 rather than 6:45. I knew car lanes were bad, but they're not terrible at our school. This article has given me a lot to think about in terms of that particular externality.

(2) I'm one of those guys who clangs the bell about how children are safer than ever, about how you shouldn't replace Halloween with "trunk or treat" because of one random tragedy in the 90s, about how screens are the real threat to our kids. But the worst I have felt in the last ten years was when my wife woke me up a month ago at 7:00 AM and said "I can't find the kids." It's the boringest story in the world (thank God): they were in the unfinished attic (where they never go) and couldn't hear us calling. But for the five minutes we couldn't find them--as I told myself kidnappings don't really happen, that it had to be anything else--the sense of dread that built up as the minutes ticked by was...oof. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemies.

I think you may be underestimating the number of parents like me. Those who agree with you intellectually on all the points, but have to constantly fight themselves emotionally to live by them.

