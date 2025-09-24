Friends, preorders for The Mind Reels audiobook edition are finally live! Please preorder if audiobooks are your thing. If not, the paperback is coming in just a couple weeks. Please support me and independent publishing by preordering.

There exists, in the digital ether and in the physical world, a peculiar kind of human organization that has no name, no leader, and no stated charter, yet which operates with the ideological precision of the most passionate and conformist political groups. I am speaking, of course, about the unthinking, unwavering supporters of Apple. These are the people who (by their own account!) are not simply consumers, but rather members of what has long been accurately labeled the Apple Cult. They are the iSheep, to use an earlier pejorative, the fanboys. Their devotion is a fascinating and disturbing case study in the dynamics of modern brand loyalty, a phenomenon where rational thought and technical specification are subordinate to an emotional, almost spiritual, attachment to a corporate logo.

What follows is not, obviously, a neutral analysis of product history, but a pendantic walk down memory lane for the faithful, coming from a lifelong Apple hater, a polemical catalog of intellectual contortions and breathtaking ideological pivots, demonstrating that the most impressive product Apple has ever created is not a piece of hardware but a collective psychology. This psychology allows its adherents to embrace the very things they once mocked and dismissed as inelegant, superfluous, or a matter of feature creep. To truly appreciate the breathtaking scope of these mental gymnastics, we must observe the various contradictions.

Right-Clicking and the One-Button Mouse

For years, the one-button mouse was not just a design choice for Apple; it was a religious tenet. Apple partisans treated the superiority of the one-button mouse as not so much a question of user interface or gadget design but as a question about basic moral values, one which told you everything you needed to know about someone. The philosophy, as laid down by Steve Jobs himself, was that the one-button mouse eliminated confusion for the user, who would not “need to remember which one to click.” This wasn’t just a claim about usability or efficiency; it was treated as an objective truth rooted in human psychology.

Proponents of this worldview (that is, Apple fanboys) would offer anecdotes from technical support, recounting with a kind of morbid fascination how a user, once told of the existence of right clicking, would forevermore ask, “Left or right click?,” no matter how simple the operation. This was the kind of thing that gave the average Apple fan a quiet sense of superiority. They weren’t the kind of person who needed a second button on their mouse to find a context menu! They were the kind of person who understood the elegant “chording” method of pressing Control/Command while clicking. This was portrayed as a more advanced, more intuitive, and more thoughtful way of interacting with a computer. The single button was an ideological statement that differentiated the Mac from the clumsy Windows world.

Then, the dogma changed. In 2005 Apple introduced the Mighty Mouse, which allowed for right-clicking. Apple laptops would soon add the functionality. Apple’s official documentation suddenly fully supported a feature called a “secondary click”; it was, obviously, identical to a right-click. The company’s own Human Interface Guidelines, which once insisted there was “no use case for providing a right click,” were simply updated without fanfare or explanation. The narrative of the confusing two-button mouse, once a pillar of the Apple gospel, was abandoned. The faithful did not demand an explanation or question the sudden contradiction, mind you! They simply adopted the new truth. The intellectual compromise was complete. The one-button mouse was not an imperfect tool that was made obsolete by technology; it was a convenient narrative that was discarded when it no longer served its purpose. The adherents of the Apple Cult, as is their habit, accepted the new reality without complaint, demonstrating that their conviction was not in the product, but in the company that produced the product, and more, in the lifestyle brand offered by that company.

Big Phones

The era of the small, perfectly pocketable iPhone was, for many Apple fans, a time of unassailable design purity. While Android manufacturers were making what critics derisively called “phablets,” the iPhone remained a beacon of elegance. As Samsung and others raced to make the biggest possible devices, Apple remained true to its self-definition as a design company, creating more stylish, more practical small phones for distinguishing connoisseurs. This was not a functional argument; it was a statement of identity. While there are obviously those who enjoy a smaller, more pocketable phone, the core of the argument against large screens in the world of Android vs. iPhone shitposting was purely cultural: big phones were not for “creative” people. They were for the unwashed masses who cared about things like screen real estate and media consumption instead of the aesthetic purity of a small, aluminum rectangle. Large phones were for the uninspired; the iPhone was for the artist.

Then came the iPhone 6, with its significantly larger screen. Suddenly, the ridicule stopped. The once-maligned phablet was now a sign of enlightened progress. The very thing once derided as ridiculous and a sign of poor taste was now a feature, not a bug. The old, small screens were suddenly seen as cramped and inconvenient. The Apple community performed a flawless ideological pivot, reframing the very feature they had mocked for years as an essential step forward. The original argument was never about ergonomics or the practicalities of a large display. The core of the argument was about what kind of person used an iPhone versus an Android. The size was an aesthetic signifier of cultural superiority. When Apple changed its mind, the brand's identity shifted, and the fan identity shifted with it, seamlessly and without a single moment of critical self-reflection.

Bonus: it's hard to remember now, but Apple types used to mock Android for its endless versions and variations and competitors, saying “There’s only one iPhone!” That lasted until Apple realized the money they could make with multiple SKUs and started to sell different variants, of which there are now many.

The Silicon Shuffle

This is the ultimate ideological double flip-flop: the question of whether a company that makes personal computers should make the chips that run those computers. The saga of Apple’s processor architecture is a testament to the Apple cultist community’s willingness to re-write its own history. First, Macs used off-the-shelf processors they had no hand in developing. Then there was the PowerPC era, a proud time for the faithful. Macs had a proprietary chip, developed in consortium with Motorola and IBM, which helped deepen Apple’s vertically integrated approach. Mac fans rejected the “Wintel” world of Intel and Microsoft. This was a source of pride, a technological statement of independence. Then came the pivot. In 2005, Steve Jobs announced the company was transitioning to Intel, citing a superior product roadmap that Intel offered. Instead of protesting, the community rationalized the move by praising the new performance, dismissing the PowerPC's limitations and ignoring the enmity many had toward Intel. The narrative that PowerPC was a dead end was born, a convenient new history that erased the old ideological purity. From “lol Windows PC manufacturers don’t even make their own chips” to “Why wouldn’t we want the dominant manufacturer of CPUs to make Mac chips??” in a handful of years.

Then, the ultimate reversal, the flip back to flip from the flop. In 2020, Apple announced its triumphant embrace of in-house chips with Apple Silicon. The once-lauded Intel chips were now framed as hot, noisy, and inefficient, a “jet engine” even when doing basic stuff. The faithful’s new appreciation for low power, quiet fans, and thermal efficiency is now the dominant narrative. The Intel era, once seen as a necessary and brilliant move, is rewritten as a dark age of loud fans and poor thermal management.

The underlying theme is that the fan definition of superiority is completely contingent on whatever Apple is currently doing. Raw horsepower and low power/quiet fans were both, at different times, the single most important metric, depending on which chip Apple was selling. When their economic best interest changed, so too did the opinion of Apple partisans, even though it put them in direct contradiction with their previously stated values. Fanboy opinion isn’t about objective specs; it’s about the justification of faith. The fan’s loyalty is not to a technology or a philosophy, but to the corporate decisions of Apple. This fits the “spinning and twisting every news story to make Apple appear in a positive light” description perfectly.

The Headphone Jack’s Demise

The removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack from the iPhone 7 was initially treated, by many, as an act of open corporate hostility. The initial reaction from the tech press and a significant portion of the community was pure rage. It was called hostile to the user, wasteful, and stupid, and a petition garnering over 300,000 signatures circulated demanding Apple keep the jack. Apple’s then-marketing chief, Phil Schiller, delivered what became known as the ultimate act of corporate gaslighting, framing the decision as an act of “courage.” He was referencing a quote from Steve Jobs, but the context was removed, and the invocation of courage became a lightning rod for critics.

The remarkable thing, however, was not the initial outrage but its swift and total dissipation. The anger lasted about a month and then disappeared. The faithful, instead of demanding a universal port back, adopted a new set of justifications as if they had been their beliefs all along. “Dongles are no big deal” and “Bluetooth is the future” arguments became the new gospel. The negative was transformed into a positive, a necessary step toward an all-wireless future. The core of this two step is the willingness of Apple partisans to suspend judgment and accept the new reality handed to them.

The Stylus

In 2007, during the launch of the first iPhone, Steve Jobs delivered one of his most iconic and unambiguous statements of corporate philosophy. “Who wants a stylus?” he asked the audience. “You have to get 'em, put 'em away, you lose 'em. Nobody wants a stylus!” This was not a throwaway line; it was a foundational tenet of the company’s we’re-not-Palm, pro-finger user experience. The finger, after all, was the “best pointing device in the world.” The old dogma was clear and definitive: the stylus was an archaic, inconvenient, and clunky tool. The finger was the future. This belief held for years. It was the Word of Steve!

Then came the Apple Pencil and the iPad Pro.

Once again, the faithful performed a complete reversal. The stylus, once the subject of Jobs's famous “Yuck!”, was now the Apple Pencil, a sleek, premium accessory for artists and designers. Fan reviews gushed about its haptic feedback, premium build quality, and balance in hand, framing it as a tool for new creative freedom. The old Jobs quote is either ignored or recontextualized as a critique of other styluses, not a critique of the stylus concept itself. (They’re remarkably creative in that way.) The stylus is now a tool for the new “creative” elite, a self-justifying cycle that proves the brand is always right.

Odds & Ends

Floppy drives: “An essential part of computing and necessary for preserving old software!” to “What, PCs still have floppy drives?!? 🤣”

Optical drives: “You’ll always need them!” to “Who needs them? Apple was courageous to kill them.”

Ports and dongles generally: “PCs are ugly with all those ports” to “Of course computers need lots of ports, there are many useful peripherals out there!” to “Dongles are fine, minimalism is worth it.”

MagSafe & Lightning: “MagSafe is brilliant, Lightning is the superior connection, USB-C charging is clunky” to “USB-C charging is brilliant, MagSafe was unnecessary” to “MagSafe was genius all along.”

Removable batteries: “Laptops that lack swappable batteries are stupid” to “Non-removable batteries are superior, more elegant design.”

Upgradability of RAM & storage: “PCs with soldered parts are for noobs that can’t dig in and upgrade their own machines” to “Apple solders everything? Of course! Most consumers will never upgrade their own machines!”

Cloud storage: “Subscription storage is dumb, just use your hard drive” to “Cloud sync is essential, iCloud is a brilliant service”

Music Streaming (vis a vis the iPod): “Owning your music is obviously better” to “Streaming through Apple Music is better.”

Advertising in the App Store: “It’s embarrassing that the Google Play Store has ads” to “Ads in the app store are fine because Apple respects privacy.”

AR/VR headsets: “VR is an expensive, niche product category that most consumers don’t want” to “Vision Pro is the future of computing.”

It all leads to one inevitable conclusion: the most successful product Apple has ever created is not a phone or a computer but a community capable of believing whatever the corporation needs them to. Each flip-flop demonstrates a faith-based loyalty rather than an evidence-based one. The one-button mouse was not about simplicity; it was about Apple being different. The small screen was not about usability; it was about an aesthetic of superiority. The PowerPC was not about performance; it was about ideological independence. The headphone jack was not about technological progress; it was about having the courage to make a sacrifice. The stylus was not about selling a new accessory; it was about creative freedom. On and on, always the insistence that a company is more than a company, that its products are more than products, that the basic and boring consumer decisions made by customers are in fact deeply value-laden statements of ethical superiority. And then, as soon as the company needs something else, the fanbase turns on a dime.

Apple has managed to create a brand identity so powerful that it can redefine its core tenets at will, and its adherents will follow, rationalizing each contradiction as a new and glorious step forward. That’s not a consumer-brand relationship; it’s a cult. The rest, as always, is up to you - to accept that phones and laptops are just phones and laptops, best judged by their price and performance, or to dress it all up as ideology while waiting for your next set of marching orders.