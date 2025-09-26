Getty Images

I keep getting emails pushing this anti-electroconvulsive therapy paper. Like a lot of such studies, its polemic is tied directly to its status as a personal narrative, a form of engagement that maximizes emotional engagement and minimizes research rigor. The piece fixates on the indeed lamentable practice of ECT applied without informed consent - a practice, thankfully, that has become vastly less common. Nowadays, almost all applications of ECT are done with informed consent, including a raft of releases and paperwork, and performed under general anesthesia. And people keep giving such informed consent because, for patients with severe treatment-resistant depression, ECT works.

Numerous rigorous studies demonstrate that ECT, when applied for severe or treatment-resistant mood disorders, often yields dramatic and lasting improvements in depressive symptoms, quality of life, and functioning. For example, a longitudinal study of patients with treatment-resistant depression found that 40-50% of participants reported clinically meaningful improvements in psychological and physical quality of life over two years following ECT; those who responded more fully in the acute phase had especially better long-term outcomes. Another meta-analysis revealed large effect sizes for improvements in both mental health and physical components of health-related quality of life across all major subscales in the short term after a course of ECT. Furthermore, in a broad survey of over 1,000 ECT recipients at 23 psychiatric facilities in the U.S., 85.5% of patients indicated that they benefited or improved as a result of the treatment, including symptom reduction and ability to resume work and social life.

Yet where are the pro-ECT voices in major forums? How often do you see pieces that reflect on the potentially life-saving potential of ECT, compared to those that wave darkly at the horrors of “electroshock”? Optimistic research and voices of patients who received relief from ECT seldom appear in public debates over the treatment, and for a simple reason: many people who improve greatly, to the point of returning to “ordinary life,” no longer have (in their view) anything to gain from engaging in public controversy, writing complaints, or being identified with psychiatric treatment. For all of the relentless fixation on “destigmatizing” mental illness, severe psychiatric conditions remain private business, which creates this permanent asymmetry: there are always more people who are angry about their experiences who are willing to speak publicly than there are those who simply receive treatment and go about their lives. These debates tend to focus on harm, risk, and stigma, while the success stories - those who have regained hope, capability, and something like normalcy - are underrepresented not because they are rare, but because those who are helped usually want to move forward, not dwell on the past.

Psychiatry, in the 21st century, has suffered a tremendous hit to its reputation thanks to this phenomenon. The internet has given every crank dissident the ability to spread bad news, real or imagined, while experts seem incapable of advocating for their own fields. That’s true of so many modern debates, but nowhere more acutely than in debates about mental illness and its treatment. The crisis narrative always wins the news cycle. If someone takes an antidepressant and gradually feels a little better, regains the ability to get out of bed, makes it to work on time, and starts seeing friends again, that’s not much of a story. It certainly doesn’t get shared a million times on Twitter. If someone becomes convinced that they were abducted by psychiatry against their will, forcibly drugged, and psychically violated by an evil pharmaceutical conspiracy - well, that’s content, baby. The former story is true of millions and millions of people. But how often do you hear from them?

And that’s the core problem with public discourse around psychiatry in the 21st century: the people for whom it works don’t tend to talk about it, and the people who rage against it never shut up. Psychiatry has a visibility problem, and it’s losing the information war because of it.