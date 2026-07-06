Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

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Eric Walter's avatar
Eric Walter
1d

As a committed YIMBY and generally speaking big Yglesias fan: thank you, Freddie, for writing this piece. I have personally in the past often fallen into many of the bad habits you describe here, and it was only through becoming personally close with a number of anti-development-minded environmentalist activists in my area that I’ve changed my ways to seeing the importance of taking newt-type concerns more seriously and in general just being less of a dick about the whole thing.

I sincerely hope Matt is able to appreciate the points you are making, as I agree that the shift in tone amongst YIMBYs has been clearly harmful to the cause (just as it’s been amongst the socialist left).

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James K.'s avatar
James K.
2dEdited

I've decided to be a MIMBY: Maybe in my backyard.

Definite yes to a miniature golf course. Probably a no to low income housing. But, you know, I can be persuaded. I'm a MIMBY, after all.

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