Pieta, Edmond Hédouin, 1852

This Week’s Posts

Monday, September 19th - On Free Speech and Cancel Culture, Letter Two

My first contribution to a dialogue with Parker Molloy.

Tuesday, September 20th - No, Covid Learning Loss Doesn't Prove That School Works*

*to close relative gaps.

Wednesday, September 21st - Building More Housing Supply is Sort of Like Automation Creating More Jobs

YIMBYs need to be more forthright about the fact that there are time lag problems with building more housing as a way to lower prices.

Friday, September 23rd - On Free Speech and Cancel Culture, Letter Four

My second volley.

Friday, September 23rd - My Rules for Sports Gambling (subscriber only)

How I stay solvent and have fun betting on NFL football.

From the Archives

Book Recommendation

What Kind of Creatures Are We?, Noam Chomsky, 2015

Chomsky has a vast corpus of published work, and it’s generally divided between his academic work and his political work. (Which are themselves subdivided, as he is such a wide-ranging thinker.) It can be hard to know where to start. This book does a good job of laying out the basics of the revolution in cognitive science and linguistics that Chomsky started, and the latter half does an OK job of explaining how this scientific perspective leads to his political activism. There’s the typical high Chomskyism here - the introduction flatly states that only the internal structures of language are suitable for scientific study, not the expressions of language themselves, which I find laughable - but this is the man at his most elemental.

NFL Picks of the Week

We’re 3-0. Time to come crashing back to earth, probably, but… I liked the line a little better this week when it was six, but I still like the Detroit Lions +5 over the Minnesota Vikings. Dan Campbell is kind of a football guy cliche, but his players have clearly bought into the program. All week long I’ve been reading that the Lions have the best running game in the league, and their defense has some real playmakers. Justin Jefferson could make me eat my words, but an offense led by Kirk Cousin just doesn’t pop for me. I’ll take the Lions and the points.

Season record: 3-0-0

Comment of the Week

Gambling is not my thing. But I understand - people have always gambled and people always will. I'm certainly not a prohibitionist...but I am deeply uneasy at the way the gates have been flung wide open and every entity connected with professional sports is now continually, aggressively PUSHING gambling. Basketball is the only sport I care about, and now that Fanduel is an "official partner" of the NBA, every game broadcast, every Ringer basketball podcast is a nonstop effort to get you to try a big parlay. Will the increased ease and opportunity to throw down a wad on the Sixers be no problem for many - even most - people? Sure. It will also be the absolute ruination of some marriages, the destruction of some families, all to make already wealthy corporations even richer. Like I said, I know people will gamble, but I don't think any benefit lies in making it so absurdly easy to do, especially since it seems like no one has even asked the question, “Hey - is this really what we should be doing? What's the downside?” - Thomas Parker

That’s it. See you tomorrow.