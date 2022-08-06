The Old Guitarist , Pablo Picasso, 1904

This Week’s Posts

Monday, August 1st - Where Should Affluent People Live?

Gentrification, digital nomads, displacement, white flight, the brain drain, oh my!

Tuesday, August 2nd - If You're Traveling, Hire a Tour Guide

It’s a lot of fun and not too expensive!

Friday, August 5th - It’s Funny, I Don’t Feel Fragile (subscriber only)

Exploring the concept of white male fragility.

We also had the first Book Club entry for The Giver and a couple new chapters of my serialized novel, which will draw to a close next week.

From the Archives

Song of the Week

Non-Garbage Online Reading

“Defending Bhaskar Sunkara”

I can see rejecting the Jacobin model - I would actually say that the more salient critique is that Jacobin has been a bit all over the place, post-2020 - but deciding Bhaskar Sunkara is part of the problem is very weird to me.

Book Recommendation

Fiasco: The American Military Adventure in Iraq, Thomas Ricks, 2006

Thomas Ricks is kind of a dweeb; he’s frequently guilty of old-school Very Serious Person thinking and evinces normie centrist politics that too often excuse America’s terrible foreign policy record. But this is a strong piece of history that details in frequently head-slapping detail what a, well, fiasco the Iraq invasion was, what stupid pretexts undergirded the effort and how poorly the counterinsurgency efforts were handled. It disturbs me how quickly our country seems to have moved on from what was truly a world-historical crime, and I think it’s important to go looking for texts from the time to reinvigorate our outrage.

Comment of the Week

My mom's a tour guide! Hire Elka Ganeva. (seriously tho the amount of shit she and her tour guide friends know is nuts. Basically, it's very smart, curious people who can't sit still and this is the only work for them) Definite recommend. - Tana Ganeva

That’s it. See you next crime.