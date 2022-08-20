I can’t wait to start adding NFL picks to these digests again. I finished .500 last year - not good, but not terrible!

This Week’s Posts

Monday, August 15th - Hard Work is Only Sometimes Necessary and Never Sufficient, But What Else Can You Do?

We don’t need, as people or leftists, to act as though hard work is always for chumps. And for goodness sake, stay human.

Thursday, August 18th - If Michael Jordan Played In Today's NBA, He'd... Enjoy the Benefits of Modernity

Comparing Bob Cousy to Ja Morant is like comparing the Wright Brothers to Elon Musk. Progress happens. Account for it when evaluating the past.

Friday, August 19th - The Rehearsal is Another Comedy That Just Bounces Right Off of Me (subscriber only)

Comedy is weird.

Plus we had the latest post in our Book Club on The Giver.

The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, 2006

The consummate essayist, Joan Didion’s work tended to suffer a bit when stretched out into longer form, although only in comparison to her own incredibly high standards. The Year of Magical Thinking bucks even that trend, as the immense sadness it conveys serves to focus Didion and leave her at her most lacerating. The book tells the story of how her adopted daughter slipped into a terrible illness and the sudden loss of her husband and collaborator John Dunne. It’s all very heavy. If there are more slips into sentiment in this book than is typical of Didion’s work, she has certainly earned the right to it. This is a spare, tragic book that was somehow both lauded on publication and yet somehow underappreciated, then and now.

Comment of the Week

I spent about 95% of my free time on basketball courts growing up and have until recently followed the game closely. I find it disappointing that some important people like Kenny Sailors have been forgotten, in Kenny's case he was forgotten twice. Steph Curry narrated a movie about Kenny a few years ago called Jumpshot, which has already disappeared. I was lucky enough to meet Kenny at the University off Wyoming fieldhouse around 2002 and had the absolute pleasure of playing horse and sharing many bologna sandwiches with the legend that invented the jumpshot over the following 3 1/2 years. When i met Kenny i thought he was a liar when he told me his age of 80 and that he invented the jumpshot, he did not appear to even be 60, i soon found that an 80 year old man was serving me my but in horse. Kenny spent most of his time during his final 15 or so years at the fieldhouse coaching anyone that wanted help with their shooting skills, his small apartment was just a few blocks from the fieldhouse. I suppose my friendship with Kenny happened because we had a lot in common, the love of a game, animals, Alaska, etc. I would encourage anyone who loves the game to find a way to view the movie Jump Shot, because it is about basketball history and one of the kindest, finest human beings of all time, well worth the time to find, R.I.P. Kenny Sailors. - Dink Winkerson

