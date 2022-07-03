Digest, 7/3/2022: Independence Daze
the fifty-fifth digest post
This Week’s Posts
From the Archives
Song of the Week
Non-Garbage Online Reading
“The crucial point: these people are not annoying because they have ADHD, they’re annoying because they’re TikTokers.” - The ADHD Urge to Find the Online ADHD Community Annoying, James Grieg
Comment of the Week
[John Cleese voice]
"Alright, alright, fine: besides the 19th Amendment, the Catholic Worker's Movement, criminalizing marital rape, establishing workplace protections against sexual harassment, Title IX, the first birth control clinics, the Equal Pay Act, and the Violence Against Women Act, and establishing the basic framework of American women's rights activism, WHAT HAVE THE WHITE WOMEN EVER DONE FOR US?!" - Clayton Davis
Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
i like the hero illustration
Hey Freddie when are new chapters coming to the Red, the Brown, the Green?