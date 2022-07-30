lavendar fields, Provence

I am on record as not being a fan of The Handmaid’s Tale, as I find it a little on-the-nose and even lazy. But Oryx and Crake I find to be a more mature and more narratively compelling portrayal of an awful future. It’s an immediately post-apocalyptic tale, a story of lost friendship and the possibility of love among the ruins. Handmaid’s Tale is really just a showcase for a world, a depiction of a particularly unhappy future for our world, whereas this book has a stronger story and a better payoff. And don’t worry - the men in this one are pieces of shit too.

This is a topic where it’s difficult to find nuance. I have a lot of sympathies for the skeptic side on this, and it’s not because I think people should just bootstrap out of their mental illness, it’s because I’ve been personally harmed by this theory. In my experience taking SSRIs for non-debilitating anxiety and depression: I got prescribed them after a 10-minute chat with my GP, they only helped for a few months, but going off them was a nightmare that caused the only severe psychiatric symptoms I’ve experienced in my life. No doctors would help me except to suggest reinstating the drug, often citing the same chemical imbalance theory — if it’s been out of vogue for years, I guess they didn’t get the message. My therapist admitted to me that she couldn’t say how common my experience was, because there is a lack of quality studies about SSRI withdrawal. So for me, this “vibe shift” about medication is a good thing, because I feel that people who were hurt by these drugs or didn’t find them effective have been ignored by mainstream medicine. I also have a family member with schizophrenia, and I completely believe medication is necessary for most people with severe mental illness. But I don’t think that means I have to believe it’s necessary for the apparent 20% of white American women on SSRIs. Diagnoses of things like depression, anxiety and ADHD have exploded in recent years. I know so, so many people who take medication, yet they often still seem to be depressed. Can I be skeptical of this trend without dismissing people with severe mental illness? - Sybil

