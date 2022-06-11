Tolstoy, Ilya Repin, 1901

This Week’s Posts

Monday, June 6 - Depp-Heard Seems Like a Civil Liberties Disaster to Me

Defamation and libel cases should be design be very hard to win, and this case clearly seems to cut against the core right to self-expression.

Tuesday, June 7 - Seventeen Theses on Disability

Maybe I believe them all. Maybe I don’t.

Wednesday, June 8th - We Don’t Throw People Away

Compassion for everybody means for everybody.

Friday, June 10th - Let's Read a Poem - Thomas Hardy's "The Convergence of the Twain" (subscriber only)

Just a good old-fashioned close reading. I love this stuff.

We also had our first monthly list of subscriber writing!

From the Archives

Song of the Week

Book Recommendation

We Have Always Lived in the Castle , Shirley Jackson, 1962

Funny story: this newer edition of this book, with this cover, became suddenly so ubiquitous that I assumed it was a contemporary Young Adult novel. I’m glad that it’s not, as it would be filled with all kinds of terrible YA cliches then. Instead, it’s a spare and sharp little tone poem, an imagistic novel that’s short on plot but great on atmospherics. There are no shoehorned-in characters that exist only to placate the sensitivity reader, no chosen one narrative, and no wise old master who gravely explains which character is right and why. Famously plotless, you shouldn’t go looking for a lot of conventional narrative here. Instead you’ll find a profoundly weird little story of a profoundly weird little family, some old-school blue-bloods with dark secrets…..

Non-Garbage Online Reading

The latest critique of social-justice politics that has inspired a great deal of bad faith criticism, mostly by people who don’t want their politics to have a name.

That’s all. Domani.