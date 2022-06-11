Digest, 6/11/2022: Satan, Satan, Satan Get Beside Me
the fifty-third digest post
This Week’s Posts
Defamation and libel cases should be design be very hard to win, and this case clearly seems to cut against the core right to self-expression.
Maybe I believe them all. Maybe I don’t.
Compassion for everybody means for everybody.
Just a good old-fashioned close reading. I love this stuff.
We also had our first monthly list of subscriber writing!
From the Archives
Song of the Week
Book Recommendation
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Funny story: this newer edition of this book, with this cover, became suddenly so ubiquitous that I assumed it was a contemporary Young Adult novel. I’m glad that it’s not, as it would be filled with all kinds of terrible YA cliches then. Instead, it’s a spare and sharp little tone poem, an imagistic novel that’s short on plot but great on atmospherics. There are no shoehorned-in characters that exist only to placate the sensitivity reader, no chosen one narrative, and no wise old master who gravely explains which character is right and why. Famously plotless, you shouldn’t go looking for a lot of conventional narrative here. Instead you’ll find a profoundly weird little story of a profoundly weird little family, some old-school blue-bloods with dark secrets…..
Non-Garbage Online Reading
That’s all. Domani.
