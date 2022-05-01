Dante Gabriel Rosseti

When politics is purely about teams and not at all about principle, things get very whacky and very broken very fast.

People don’t really think they can stop extremism online. They just don’t want to have to read it themselves, and they like playacting as antifascist warriors.

Telling people they’re supposed to feel “valid” all the time is pretty cruel.

There’s no point in arguing about the relative popularity of heterodoxy because it implies some sort of Platonic space outside of the scrum.

speed speed speed

The Math Myth, Andrew Hacker, 2015

Though its statistics are now somewhat out of date, The Math Myth remains an essential text for understanding our current educational woes. Hacker demonstrates, to truly depressing effect, that American kids are struggling in math at an almost unbelievable level. (In Arizona in the year cited here, 67% of high school students failed their math requirement.) Hacker proceeds from there to make a controversial argument: most students don’t actually need high-level abstract math, and while we must retain a track for those who can flourish in that path, the humane and efficient thing to do is to exempt most student from higher-order mathematics. Those who have read my own book will be well aware that I think Hacker is right. Even if you don’t agree, it’s a sharp, lively argument, and Hacker is entertainingly irascible.

When you take care of something else--a child, a pet, a garden--you don't feel valid so much as connected to more than yourself. I never worried about my validity while changing a diaper. I never worried about my validity when caring for an old dog. I never worried about my validity when planting flowers. When these thoughts--about my validity-- arise in my brain I try to do a task for someone/something else. That said, I walk my dogs a lot. - Kathleen McCook

