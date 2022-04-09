Cleopatra, John William Waterhouse, 1888

For those who have been following my perpetual shoulder injury, I’ve just received a cortisone shot. The shot itself was painful; the results are freaky. After 8 months of pretty much constant pain when I move my left arm, now it’s eerily pain-free. Which is good, overall. I didn’t wake up in pain last night, anyway. But the tendon is still damaged and I still need to baby it, which is a little harder when you can’t feel the pain. If I’m not better in six weeks we start scheduling arthroscopic surgery, which I would really prefer to avoid, in part because shoulder surgery doesn’t have a great record for positive results.

This Week’s Posts

Monday, April 4th - The Deprivation Model Hurts Us All

Treating sex as a treasure that women guard and men must pursue ultimately makes romance worse for both.

Tuesday, April 5th - It Would Be Cool If You Would Refrain From Just Making Shit Up About Me and Trans Issues

see title

Wednesday, April 6th - Rich Kids Can Always Get Algebra or Calculus or Whatever Else They Need

Delaying algebra and calculus classes for public school kids who could thrive on them just deepens inequality.

Friday, April 8th - Prestige Disease

The 2021 Candyman, like True Detective before it, suffers from being too concerned with its own prestige.

And we got the latest Book Club post for A Confederacy of Dunces.

From the Archives

Song of the Week

Book Recommendation

H is for Hawk, Helen Macdonald, 2014

I named this my favorite nonfiction book of 2015, and I can’t do a better job of recommending it now than I did then.

If you dig around for reviews of Helen MacDonald’s H is for Hawk, you’ll find writers reaching for all kinds of words that you might not find in typical book criticism. There’s something astonishing about this writing, something alien and old in it. It’s scrappy, it’s strange, it’s discomfiting and unhappy. The prose is excellent but rarely pleasing. The book is fundamentally disinterested in pleasing you, which makes its abundant pleasures more deeply felt. I’ve always been terrified of birds, personally. The book tells the story of how MacDonald, consumed with grief by the death of her father, adopts a goshawk and carefully fails to train it. The basic strangeness of that behavior — feel grief, train bird of prey — is to me a very honest announcement of the book’s basic contract. You’ve got to go in understanding that part of the point is the fundamental incomprehensibility of other people’s grief, and our inability to parse our own. I wouldn’t blame you if that’s just not what you’re looking for. But if you’re willing to spend time with the spare and remote animal that this book is, you’ll find so much lovely writing, about birds, about the rote exercises of a disciplined life, about TH White, about the various entrails of the small mammals that populate the UK, and, I suppose, about whatever’s left of what people used to refer to as “the British constitution.” A lot about MacDonald, too, but the kind of things that make clear the immense distance between reader and writer. Any generalization about a category as vast as “nonfiction writing” is useless, but I’ll make one anyway. I feel, in both nonfiction book writing and essaying, that we’re in a period of rather grim literalism, a time of pat narratives, simplistic explainers, and drowsy A to B to C reasoning. I’ve been asking for a while for nonfiction that has less interest in explaining. The constant drive for clarity, above and beyond all other virtues, makes me feel, over time, like a compulsive consumer of sewing machine instructions. I don’t particularly need writers to make me feel like old friends that I know well; I would much rather they make me feel, instead, like a different category of stranger. So much of nonfiction today comes packaged as a collection of gee-whiz information; the nonfiction that isn’t rote and explanatory, mostly cheap, vaguely spiritualized uplift. I left this book feeling so much more confused than when I started, and I would gladly pay for the privilege again.

Comment of the Week

Perhaps the symptom of prestige disease, at least in the case of Candyman, is a relentless need to hedge itself against possible criticisms. It could have been an angry Candyman takes abstract but bloody revenge on revenge on racist cops movie, but that would be low brow and off-putting, so they shunt that angle to the last five minutes. It could have something serious to say about gentrification, but that might bore or require it to truly indict its characters. (In an heroic dodge, the protagonist turns out to be from Cabrini Greens and so is preemptively absolved.) I suspect the filmmakers we're trying to do too much at once -- make a crowd pleaser and an "elevated," serious horror, a proper sequel and a contemporary political statement --- and collapsed beneath muddled ambitions. - Damon Staley

That’s all. Stay real.