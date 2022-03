I went on Arielle Isaac Norman’s podcast again and had a lot of fun.

Another week, another opportunity for our media class to freak out when it’s suggested that we are living in an age that’s not friendly to open debate. The absolute madness this anodyne NYT op-ed provoked among the NPR tote bag set should be listed in the DSM. Just an absolute shriek of anger from the privileged, overeducated Brooklynites (in spirit if …

Please Just Throw Me a Bone with the Wesleyan Argus Controversy

“Correlation does not imply causation” is such a cliche online that there are articles complaining about how reflexively people make that statement. Well, OK, let’s concede that correlation does not imply/is not causation. But what is it? Correlation is pretty damn simple: if one number goes up, what happens to another number? If Y tends to go up when X …

Correlation Is Not Causation, But What is It?

This one’s for the gamers. I have always loved co-op games and rarely enjoyed competitive games. The reason for the latter isn’t particularly hard to define: I’m usually just not good enough at competitive multiplayer games to enjoy myself. I can make it through single-player campaigns in most shooters at Normal difficulty, but PvP shooters are no fun be…

One Game for the Bros, One for the... Girlfriends

This is not a political publication, but I am definitely interested in discussing campus issues in this space, and I would like to take a second and lay out some reasons why Amber A'Lee Frost is correct that the university can't be the key site of left-wing (or any other) organizing. (If you think that idea's a strawman, I invite you to read…

why universities can't be the primary site of political organizing

I just find it annoying that trying to get someone fired because they wrote/said/tweeted something you disagree with isn't considered to be a constriction of free speech. And even people I generally like and agree with refuse to engage with this at all

"So you're saying people being mean to you on Twitter is a violation of free speech?"

"No, be as mean as you like, just don't try to get me fired"

"So you're really butthurt about that Twitter ratio, eh?"

"Don't care about that. Please just don't call or e-mail my employer"

"Why can't you take a little criticism?"

"I'm happy to argue with you, but I need to pay my mortgage."

"You're such a snowflake." - Chuchundra