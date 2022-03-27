Digest, 3/27/2022: I Give Up
the forty-third digest post
I went on Arielle Isaac Norman’s podcast again and had a lot of fun.
This Week’s Posts
From the Archives
Song of the Week
Comment of the Week
I just find it annoying that trying to get someone fired because they wrote/said/tweeted something you disagree with isn't considered to be a constriction of free speech. And even people I generally like and agree with refuse to engage with this at all
"So you're saying people being mean to you on Twitter is a violation of free speech?"
"No, be as mean as you like, just don't try to get me fired"
"So you're really butthurt about that Twitter ratio, eh?"
"Don't care about that. Please just don't call or e-mail my employer"
"Why can't you take a little criticism?"
"I'm happy to argue with you, but I need to pay my mortgage."
"You're such a snowflake." - Chuchundra
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.