We the Youth, Keith Haring, 1987

All subscriber-only this week.

This Week’s Posts

A review of the popular sleeping pill. First in a series.

Discussing one of my favorite short stories with commenters.

Every new social divide looks like the big social divide.

Give me good people trying their best to solve thorny ethical dilemmas!

We also had the first Book Club post for our next book, A Confederacy of Dunces. Still plenty of time to get the book and get started with us on Wednesday.

From the Archives

Song of the Week

Book Recommendation

Palimpsest: A History of the Written Word, Matthew Battles, 2013

A fun meditation on the written word and what it does, set down in prose that’s engaging so long as you give writers a lot of leash to stylize as they see fit. The Goodreads reviews are savage, but this is to be expected - Goodreads reviewers hate flowery prose, and the subtitle does indeed overpromise. But if you look past the subtitle (which is always, always marketing and not to be trusted) and enjoy a less minimalistic prose style, which you should, there’s a lot of gold to be mined here, a cogent summary of the consequences of print and an interesting consideration of how writing has always been linked to control.

Comment of the Week