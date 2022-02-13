Welcoming the Newcomers, Kent Monkman, 2019

I’ve been writing about how a lot of people seem to want to use Covid as a floating excuse to remake society in the way they would like. Occasionally they just come right out and say it.

I kind of like going out and doing things with other people without feeling afraid of contracting or spreading a respiratory infection, personally. Call me crazy. More to the point, I think progressive people have to actually convince the country that our agenda is better for all of us, rather than trying to use a crisis as an excuse to get what we want.

I was on the podcast Public Theologians recently and thought we had a good conversation, check it out.

This Week’s Posts

Monday, February 7th - To Popularize a Movement, There Needs to Be a Movement in the First Place

“Breadtube” epitomizes a current problem within the socialist left - too many entertainers, not enough substance.

I've Been Underwhelmed by the Upright GO S Posture Trainer (subscriber only)

A product review.

Tuesdsay, February 8th - White Journalists Are Terrified of Appearing to Criticize BlackLivesMatter, Obviously

Large social movements need the accountability an adversarial press can create. BLM has no such pressure and thus no such accountability.

Thursday, February 9th - Statistical Significance, in Plain Language (subscriber only)

A little primer for subscribers.

Friday, February 10th - This is the World in Which We Live

Harassment complaints are, I’m afraid, just another thing online that’s all about popularity rather than principle.

From the Archives

Forgive me for using a deepity but the only constant is change.

Song of the Week

Substack of the Week

This is more of a “watch this space” recommendation, but Christian Lorentzen is one of my favorite writers on my favorite topic, books, so I’m definitely going to be following his Substack. In particular I tend to find that he stands outside of (and frequently looks askance at) much of the worst of online literary culture, which for me is worth my attention in and of itself.

NFL Picks of the Week

Let’s get to .500 for the year, and let’s do it by taking the Cincinnati Bengals +4. Matt Stafford is good, but I don’t trust him in the biggest game, Sean McVay the same - he’s had too many big losses where he should have won in his career. While Cooper Kupp and OBJ are a lights-out duo, I like Chase and Higgins even more, and the fact that the Rams signed and are giving real minutes to 37-year-old Eric Weddle doesn’t fill me with confidence. And while I don’t think analytics speaks to a significantly better Bengals rushing game, I don’t see much there with the Rams to fear. Of course, one thing that I absolutely do fear is the Los Angeles pass rush against that Cincinnati offensive line. But I like underdogs, and I like the points in what’s likely to be a weird game. Let’s go.

Win-Loss-Push: 16-17-0

Book Recommendation

Trillions: How a Band of Wall Street Renegades Invented the Index Fund and Changed Finance Forever, Robin Wigglesworth, 2021

I suppose it sounds fairly demented to call a book about the invention of passive investing “fun,” but I found this to be a surprisingly enjoyable book, a well-packaged history about a surprisingly monumental change in finance. I know very little about finance, but I know enough to know that individual suckers like me can’t beat the market by picking individual stocks, so our best bet is to buy into index funds that try to capture the performance of the market as a whole. But I never really understood why before I read this book. The book also is a fair and sober articulation of some of the problems with index funds, in particular how they don’t perform the task of rationally pricing stocks for the market. (If you’re buying everything, after all, you’re not really separating good from bad.) Definitely a surprise pick for me, but one I got a lot out of.

Comment of the Week

Suppose you collect a bunch of data and then wonder whether there is any hypothesis that this data set supports. You try out forty different plausible but independent hypotheses. If you are using a significant level of 0.05, then, even if your data are purely random, you can expect two of the hypotheses to be significant at that level. You carefully select the most plausible of the two hypotheses (or perhaps the one most likely to please the editors) and submit just that one hypothesis, the data, and the supporting number crunching. Voila! You have a brand new paper. - George Hariton

That’s it! See you tomorrow. Enjoy the game tonight.