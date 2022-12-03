This Week’s Posts

Monday, November 28th - Your Personality Has To Be Load-Bearing

At the end of the day, you have to be a person, with a personality, and none of the things we used to substitute for a personality will ever satisfy you.

Tuesday, November 29th - This NFL Season Sucks

Title says it all, really. There’s way too many B- teams and too few contenders.

Thursday, December 1st - Review: Elbow Grease by John Cena

The delightful winner of our 2022 Book Review Contest.

Wednesday, December 2nd - What Do I Do Now, with This Old Body of Mine? (subscriber only)

Reckoning with what I can and can’t do in the gym today.

We also continued our book club for Jesus’ Son, and I announced our December fundraising effort. Please contribute!

From the Archives

Handy, for a time when people are once again misrepresenting what I think.

Song of the Week

Non-Garbage Online Reading

A good, brief overview of why NFL defenses have finally started to turn the tide after years of offensive dominance. (Spoiler: everybody’s dropping their safeties.)

NFL Picks of the Week

We’re still on a hunt for value. I love taking points; how many games have you seen in your life where a team has a comfortable lead and thus more or less allows the losing team to score near the end? This week I’m doing the unthinkable and putting money down on Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos +9.5 against the Baltimore Ravens. I think the Ravens win this game, but they’re an inconsistent team that only goes as far as Lamar Jackson takes them, and for all his talent he sometimes gets into funks in games. I’m also betting a little bit on regression from Denver, who have a good defense and can’t be as bad as they’ve looked.

Season record: 7-4-0

Comment of the Week

“confident that my own son would fare better than the reviewer’s simple grandchild” -- this line sent me - Nick Russo

It sent me too! Have a good weekend.