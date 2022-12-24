Abbreviated edition this week, sorry - Christmas!

This Week’s Posts

Monday, December 19th - Up You Go

A reverie from my youth and my early old age.

Tuesday, December 20th - You Have to Assume Everyone is Terrible at Understanding Art

Complaining about a misinterpreted scene. Headline was way too confrontational.

Thursday, December 22nd - We Need to Talk About Nepo Babies Because We Live in a "Just Deserts" Culture

Nepotism is one of many ways in which our society stacks the deck.

Friday, December 23rd - I Continue to be Unimpressed by ChatGPT (subscriber only)

As is common to contemporary AI, ChatGPT is super impressive in some ways but deeply unimpressive in others.

Our Jesus’ Son book club continued.

Song of the Week

NFL Picks of the Week

I hate this:

The NFL is the only sport I really care about anymore, but I can’t tell you what a benefit it is to the NBA that half the relevant players aren’t injured every year when the playoffs roll around.

The Chiefs are scary. Gun to my head, they’d be my Super Bowl pick, which sucks because I despise Nick Wright. But Mahomes is clearly the league’s best QB and, with Jalen Hurts… hurt, the likely pick for MVP. They’re also playing at home this weekend. That’s why I’m feeling pretty bad about this week’s pick, the Seattle Seahawks +10 over the Chiefs. I just can’t get away from double-digit underdogs; they’ve really served me well this year. The Seahawks are more talented than you think, and while Kansas City is in a dogfight for the first overall seed in the AFC, the Seahawks need to win to stay in the playoff hunt. So I’m taking the points.

Season record: 10-4-0

Comment of the Week

You’re right and I think part of it is because he’s beautiful. If you’re handsome enough, everyone, including the viewer, will forgive the obvious and simply not see the rest. Another theme of the whole series, for me, is that beauty is sometimes enough in and of itself. - ArchieALT

Happy holidays, merry Christmas, and all that jazz, to you and yours!