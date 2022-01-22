Andrei Mylnikov, “In Peaceful Fields” 1950

Josh Barro does not, to put it lightly, share my politics. In fact he leans in the neoliberal centrist technocrat direction that I have spent so much of my writing career attacking. But he does bring an essential quality to the discourse: calm. We live in a hyperventilating era. Media’s interests have also bent in the direction of the prurient and the hysterical, and the toxic dynamics of the clicks era have only intensified this problem. We’re living through a no-bullshit pandemic, too, and the Trump era was really… something. So there are legitimate reasons to be worried, anxious, upset. There is not, however, reason to be panicked. Panicking never helped anybody, and too many smart people are giving into it right now.

Barro’s perspective is a balm in such times. He’s resolutely committed to not giving in to overheated rhetoric. Sure, this attitude is often expressed in defense of neoliberal policies I reject, but honestly, in a country in which some insist on wearing masks during Zoom meetings, I’ll take levelheadedness wherever I can get it. Also, this essay about getting married is very sweet. Give it a look.

The Printing Revolution in Early Modern Europe, Elizabeth Eisenstein, 1983

This one is pitched to very few of you, ultimately, but I think the slice of you that could get into this book would really love it indeed. This book is an abridged and edited version of a massive two-volume work of academic history that Eisenstein wrote about the rise of printing and its influences in European history. (Which, for the record, I have not read.) What’s here is a more streamlined and ready-for-a-popular-audience tome about just how profound the impact of the printing press really was, for the Reformation and Enlightenment and the “Western canon.” Eisenstein’s career was a decades-long commentary on the fact that everybody knew how important printing was for world history, but that the actual analysis was typically quite vague and unclear about how that all worked out in practice. This book is an eminently interesting history, although not one to be taken on casually. I want to say that it’s a good example of how a book can be ideological without being political, but maybe it’s the exact opposite. But I recommend it either way!

