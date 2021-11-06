Digest, 11/6/2021: 밥먹자

Maya Lin, Storm King Wavefield, 2007

If you’ve never been to Storm King in the Hudson River Valley, I can’t recommend it enough. Only an hour or so drive north of NYC, depending on where you’re leaving from. Outdoor museum so only open seasonally.

An unusually news cycle-inspired, partisan-politics heavy week for me. I should get really abstract and impractical next week. Otherwise, well, I had a tiring few days and I don’t have much to say this time… I’m on Goodreads and Twitch and I just started a Letterboxd account, if that interests you.

Monday, November 1st - I’m Still Here

I’m a leftist. I say the stuff I do because I’m a leftist. There’s nothing contrarian about it. It’s just traditional socialist shit.

Tuesday, November 2nd - Here's Two Examples of the State Enforcing Social Justice Norms

Laura Kipnis and Amy Cooper would like a word.

Wednesday, November 3rd - CRT Could Use a Little Cost-Benefit Analysis

If we won the CRT fight… what would we be winning?

Thursday, November 4th - There Are No Refs

Stop whining about what’s fair; it’s politics. Nobody cares, work harder.

Friday, November 5th - Read the Bending Cross (subscriber only)

Debs is my copilot.

Also, we started the new book club for Hermann Hesse’s Demian! Check it out.

We can’t all be self-actualized #girlbosses because some forms of flourishing are zero sum and one person’s success is another person’s failure. (We call can be secure and happy, however.)

People often complain (when they aren’t complaining about everything else) that I never criticize conservatives. There’s a few reasons for that, one of which is that I think my left, the left left, the socialist left, is far from being genuinely viable as a real political force in American politics and needs serious reform before that changes. Reform mandates internal criticism. But the bigger reason is this: there’s just so little worth engaging with, intellectually, within conservatism right now. There are thoughtful conservatives like Ross Douthat or Kay Hymowitz, but the more thoughtful and interesting they are, the further they are from being influential within the Republican party. So I typically just don’t know why I’d bother. Am I going to write deep, reflexive essays about the shit they publish in Breitbart?

Well, Richard Hanania isn’t anywhere close to the GOP mainstream either. But he is a very interesting thinker, provocative and surprising. (And wrong, about most things, but you can’t have everything.) His jeremiad against expertise in the NYT was entertaining and convincing, and there’s a lot of similarly interesting stuff on his Substack, such as this consideration of Covid security theater. Much of what he publishes there is interviews and podcasts, so if you’re into that, check it out.

Best. Movie. Year. Ever.: How 1999 Blew Up the Big Screen, Brian Raftery, 2019

This is a fun collection of little histories and ruminations on the major movies from what truly was a watershed year at the cinema. A lot of these are favorites, and Raftery both makes some interesting points and shares a lot of behind-the-scenes tidbits I’d never heard. (The Boys Don’t Cry stuff is a highlight.) As I said in my Goodreads review, if you’re looking for some sort of overarching thesis about why this particular year was so fertile or how the films in it are similar in plot or theme, you won’t find it. But what is there is consistently entertaining.

Because I missed a couple weeks on vacation, let’s do three rapid fire picks this week.

Atlanta Falcons (+6.5) over the New Orleans Saints - teams on their third-string QB with bottom-third wide receivers probably shouldn’t be giving six and a half period

Tennessee Titans (+7.5) over the Los Angeles Rams - classic potential for a letdown game for the Rams and for the Titans to outperform expectations without Derrick Henry

Baltimore Ravens (-3) over the Miami Dolphins - just an inexplicable line; the Ravens are much better than the Dolphins, who legitimately might be the worst team in the league, whether Tua plays or not

Edit: Inexplicably because it's the Texans, not the Ravens. Disregard!

Win-Loss-Push: 3-3-0

The U.S. Left historically defended free speech tooth and nail because they knew that in a capitalist state, those who advocate for workers are ALWAYS outside power. And they advocated not in the abstract, but on the ground, in the streets, in sometimes bloody and deadly battles. In 1920, the ACLU was founded by and for the defense of labor radicals rounded up for prosecution under the Espionage Act. (Roger Baldwin: "The cause we serve is labor.") It's a fools game to think that because the Left has power now, we don't need to defend free speech. First, because unless you're part of the Left that has abandoned class struggle you really don't have power. And second, because even if the Left did have some modicum of power, the balance could easily shift. It's NEVER a good idea for Leftists to pull back from defending free speech. - Mary Anne Imelda

That’s it! See you next week.