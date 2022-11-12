Heraldic Panel of Wilhelm von Weitingen, 1518

Monday, November 7th - Paywalls or Constant Intrusive Ads: Pick One

If you value journalism, commentary, and writing, the money has to come from somewhere. Eventually you have to pick your poison.

Thursday, November 10th - The Romance of Madness

A fictional account of why mental illness isn’t romantic. Some readers really hated this one, but it’s work I feel I have to do.

Friday, November 11th - I'm Afraid I Have No Grand Conclusions That I've Drawn From the Election (subscriber only)

A numbered list of penny-ante political observations.

Jay Caspian Kang reflects on my own position on the affirmative action fight: it’s not really about a racially just society, but about moving chairs around in the rainbow oligarchy.

Less Than Zero, Bret Easton Ellis, 1985

I can take Bret Easton Ellis only in short bursts - his late-period novel Lunar Park is a good example of why, given that it starts out sprightly and hilarious and devolves into a pointless morass - but Less Than Zero is a short burst, and a perfect showcase for everything he’s into, the mordant irony, the hedonism, the utterly bleak nihilism and rejection of sentiment. Less Than Zero is one of those books that is both easily parodied and yet not at all diminished by the parodies. If you can stand characters who have absolutely no moral center at all, it’s a hoot.

I’m feeling kind of at low ebb with my confidence in NFL matters lately, so take my picks with a grain of salt. But on we must go! This week I like the Los Angeles Chargers +7.5 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. I like the Niners roster a lot, but Jimmy G remains a liability overall, and I see this as more like a grind-it-out defensive win for San Francisco against a talented Chargers roster and a team that has its back against it in a crowded AFC.

Season record: 7-2-0

Whichever party adopts economic populism will be successful. Bernie would have won in 2016 in a landslide. It is why Obama won big in 2008, but he sold out to the powerful. The problem for Democrats is that the party is the party of Wall Street and globalists, and they all hate the working and middle class. They will pander to those but then really give them nothing The problem for Republicans is the people in control of the party are upper class rich who pander to economic populism while screwing their voters. Unless one of the parties changes, the elections will be mostly for show. The politicians are basically actors playing a role for their masters. Their masters want us all to be wage slaves and worse off than previous generations. - Pete P.

