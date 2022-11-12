Digest, 11/12/2022: If I Only Could
the seventy-first digest post
Subscriber writing post coming tomorrow afternoon, and Book Review Contest results coming this next week. Sorry for the delay.
This Week’s Posts
Monday, November 7th - Paywalls or Constant Intrusive Ads: Pick One
If you value journalism, commentary, and writing, the money has to come from somewhere. Eventually you have to pick your poison.
Thursday, November 10th - The Romance of Madness
A fictional account of why mental illness isn’t romantic. Some readers really hated this one, but it’s work I feel I have to do.
Friday, November 11th - I'm Afraid I Have No Grand Conclusions That I've Drawn From the Election (subscriber only)
A numbered list of penny-ante political observations.
We also had the next story in our book club of Jesus’ Son.
From the Archives
Song of the Week
Non-Garbage Online Reading
Jay Caspian Kang reflects on my own position on the affirmative action fight: it’s not really about a racially just society, but about moving chairs around in the rainbow oligarchy.
Book Recommendation
Less Than Zero, Bret Easton Ellis, 1985
I can take Bret Easton Ellis only in short bursts - his late-period novel Lunar Park is a good example of why, given that it starts out sprightly and hilarious and devolves into a pointless morass - but Less Than Zero is a short burst, and a perfect showcase for everything he’s into, the mordant irony, the hedonism, the utterly bleak nihilism and rejection of sentiment. Less Than Zero is one of those books that is both easily parodied and yet not at all diminished by the parodies. If you can stand characters who have absolutely no moral center at all, it’s a hoot.
NFL Picks of the Week
I’m feeling kind of at low ebb with my confidence in NFL matters lately, so take my picks with a grain of salt. But on we must go! This week I like the Los Angeles Chargers +7.5 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. I like the Niners roster a lot, but Jimmy G remains a liability overall, and I see this as more like a grind-it-out defensive win for San Francisco against a talented Chargers roster and a team that has its back against it in a crowded AFC.
Season record: 7-2-0
Comment of the Week
Whichever party adopts economic populism will be successful. Bernie would have won in 2016 in a landslide. It is why Obama won big in 2008, but he sold out to the powerful.
The problem for Democrats is that the party is the party of Wall Street and globalists, and they all hate the working and middle class. They will pander to those but then really give them nothing
The problem for Republicans is the people in control of the party are upper class rich who pander to economic populism while screwing their voters.
Unless one of the parties changes, the elections will be mostly for show. The politicians are basically actors playing a role for their masters. Their masters want us all to be wage slaves and worse off than previous generations. - Pete P.
I’ll be better next time. Later.
re: The Romance of Madness...that was raw. A necessary thing to write, but painful to read. Call me a wuss, but I can sorta see the logic behind "trigger warnings" a bit more now. I genuinely try not to think too much about my own 5150 experiences...and that's the "good" outcome!
Conflicted posts like that genuinely make me wonder whether it's better to enable or disable comments. Writing that purposely generates high emotions in the audience, and then provides no actual release valve...well, I suppose that's part of the point, isn't it? The same position that the fictional characters find themselves in, of having no one to confide in. (And, conversely, probably one of the only valid arguments for e.g. DID fandom social groups. Doesn't at all pass a cost-benefit analysis, yet it's there on the scale nonetheless. Miserable madness loves company, performative or otherwise.)
I can see this becoming a de facto comment section on the Madness entry, but I want to throw my support behind it. Hard to read, probably won't read it again, but strong stuff and I'm here for more.