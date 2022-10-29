A couple people have asked if I would rejoin Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover of the service. I think this is based on a misconception - I was never banned from Twitter formally. I lost my Twitter privileges as a matter of my own integrity because of very bad behavior. Besides, Twitter is not a good match for my personality at all. I’m much happier off of it.

Please check me out on the EdSurge podcast.

Monday, October 24th - The One That Looks

Fatalism about identity issues provides no incentive for members of dominant groups to change.

Tuesday, October 25th - Two Education Stories That Are Just Begging for Good Journalism

Freddie on the assignment desk grind.

Friday, October 28th - Mad Max in Park Slope: Alternate Side of the Street Parking

My weekly war.

We also continued the Jesus’ Son book club.

This 40,000-word piece on crypto by Matt Levine is an amazing accomplishment.

A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, Betty Smith, 1943

Just a delight. A deeply observed, achingly sweet coming-of-age story about a young girl at turn-of-the-century Brooklyn, this book moves unhurriedly through the life of a poor family and its struggles and successes. I'm sure I'm using this word wrong, but there's something so wonderfully <i>premodern</i> about the book; it's a real relief to read something that's totally allergic to winking and has no meta-theatrics at all. Francie is a beautifully drawn character. And I know we're not supposed to romanticize poverty, but the poverty depicted in this book just is so damn romantic. It can get perhaps a bit saccharine at times, but that's the price of being filled with such consistently moving sentiment. Highly recommended.

Back in money. Honestly a lot of my strategy is just looking for big juicy lines and betting they’re a little too big. In that vein, I like the Chicago Bears +10 over the Dallas Cowboys. Yes, Dak Prescott’s back, but I think he’ll have some rust to shake off, and after watching the Bears move the ball against the Patriots, I don’t know why a team that’s played a soft schedule like the Cowboys is laying ten to them. Take the points and the value.

Season record: 7-1-0

I don’t think I’ve ever read a better description either of the New York City parking shuffle, or of that routine as a metonym (?) for other aspects of New York life. The Germans could make a wonderful vocabulary for this: Parkplatzglück, when you’re happy about your parking space. Parkplatzschmerz, when you park, then on your way to your door see an even better space you could have taken (you don’t dare try, b/c if you walk back to your car and get in, the driver who’s now ahead of you could take it AND the guy behind you could take your previous space, leaving you spaceless). There’s even Parkingplatzschadenfreude, when you pull into a space knowing the guy behind you is hunting too. Also I like this mundane Freddie: very gemütlich. - Jeff G.

That’s it. I’m mostly off for vacation next week. Happy Halloween!