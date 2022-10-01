Some gorgeous fall weather we’ve been having here in NYC.

This Week’s Posts

Monday, September 26th - I Would Like to Gently Suggest that Perhaps Everything Everywhere All at Once is Just a Touch Overrated

Just a bit against the grain about a wildly-celebrated movie.

Tuesday, September 27th - We Can't Constructively Address Online Mental Health Culture Without Acknowledging That Some People Think They Have Disorders They Don't

Online mental health culture gets more and more unhealthy, and the Washington Post isn’t helping.

Thursday, September 29th - But Do I Need It? by Phoebe Malz-Bovy

The latest piece from our guest blogger.

Friday, September 30th - Trapped in Systems (subscriber only)

On forces we can’t control.

We also had the latest subscriber writing post!

From the Archives

Song of the Week

WON’T YOU LET ME RUN WITH YOU

Non-Garbage Online Reading

The Shock and Aftershocks of “The Waste Land,” by Anthony Lane

NFL Picks of the Week

4-0 baby! Detroit lost but covered and kept our winning streak alive. This weekend, I’m looking for the New England Patriots +9.5 against the Green Bay Packers. Yes, Brian Hoyer is playing for New England, and yes, even with Mac Jones the Packers are a significantly better team. But the Packers have 51 points all season; this isn’t some offensive juggernaut. I still believe in a little bit of that Bill Belichick magic and expect the Pats to lose but lose by a TD or less in an ugly grindfest of a game. Expect lots of angry Aaron Rodgers faces.

Season record: 4-0-0

Comment of the Week

I've learned a trick for avoiding excessive impulse purchases online: have a rule that you need to leave something in your online cart for at least 3 days before checking out. Usually at that point you'll have lost interest. - Unsigned Integer

That’s it. Keep it realistic.