InMD
1d

I'm going to be a huge dick and not even talk about communism or leftism as we understand it. I am going to say left of center political movements in the West, despite really vociferous protestation, have the worst grasp of actual history, and seem only interested in ever looking backwards a few decades, maybe a century, at most. There is plenty of history of 'defunded' police, in the sense that times and places have existed where there is no state or the state is too weak to enforce law and order with its agents, i.e. what we call in our civilization, the police. The result of that is never peace and harmony. At its lowest level and for much of human history it is reversion to the blood feud. Slightly more developed versions end up being what we would call feudal in nature, i.e. irregular enforcement at the discretion of parochial interests, whether that be a baron, a warlord, or some ecclesiastical or other religious authority (indeed parts of the world are still like this). None of this would look like justice to any modern Westerner, but while the fun of being a conservative is getting to remember everything and learn nothing I think part of the fun of being a leftist or progressive is getting to wake up every morning and experience the world as a completely novel and spontaneous phenomena, as if nothing came the day before.

1d

For the life of me I can't understand why they didn't use the term "reform" instead of defund.

The word "defund", to most people, if you simply look at the linguistics of the word alone without any historical bias, would seem to overwhelmingly imply dismantle. Because something like that with zero funding cannot hope to exist at all. Why they don't see this is beyond me, how could they not anticipate a problem with this word?? But then again modern Progressives like to invent and reinvent words all over the place with no discernable rhyme or reason, so I guess one shouldn't be surprised.

"Reform" on the other hand, seems to elicit exactly the kinds of things most people might be hoping for when it comes to policing in the U.S., the same things Freddie spells out in this article. How did no one raise their hand at any 'left' gathering, anywhere at all on the left half of the spectrum, and say something like, "Uhm...guys? How 'bout we use the word 'reform' instead?"

It's mind-boggling.

