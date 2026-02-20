Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

51 Comments

User's avatar
TheOtherKC's avatar
TheOtherKC
7hEdited

I think some of the anti-cozy stuff -- when it's not rooted in straight-up misogyny -- is people mistaking their extremely high neuroticism for political awareness, and thus assuming that anyone who isn't similarly neurotic must be obliviously sleepwalking through life.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Jane Fleming's avatar
Jane Fleming
7h

Nothing better to do on bitter cold days than to invite a friend to come for tea and talk especially when living alone. A good book fills the gap when a friend is unavailable. I am all for cozy but was unaware that it has become a thing. It was my favorite time with your mom Friddie.

Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fredrik deBoer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture