Kathleen McCook
16h

I grew up post WW-II when nearly every person had been in the War (mostly men) or worked in the defense industry (mostly women). My father who had been at Pearl harbor on 12/7/1941 spent 4 years in the Pacific. He married my mother , who was working to build planes in CA when he was demobilized. The 1950s provided a very coherent cultural generation for the most part. 1950s life was largely carried on in very patriotic venues ( American Legion baseball fields were everywhere). Then came Korea. Most of my college professors had been in WWII or Korea. The 60s generation came of age in reaction to that era. The Naked and the Dead was published in 1948. Catch-22 was published in 1961. We had people in the war who had coherent thoughts about war--Only about 25% of young men went to VN (college men got deferments until the lottery) The draft ended in 1975. I believe that is the significant point at which young men who now had choice moved into the world you describe. I don't think we ponder enough the change in men's lives after 1975.

Geoff Olynyk
16h

“My point, which you will either accept or won’t…”

I think a lot of people will be turned off by your physics analogies. For me they work, it’s the same idea as Asimov’s psychohistory in the Foundation series which is one of my favourite stories (the OG epic sci-fi story about what if humans were predictable en masse like particles in thermodynamics. Have you read it or did you come up with this independently?)

Anyway, physics analogies aside, to me your overall thesis here is so obviously true that for people to not accept it, it’s either motivated reasoning because it’s so bleak (the implications of extremely online young men are so far-reaching that better to pretend it’s not true, something Scott Alexander has written about) or its cynical partisans trying to score political points.

For anyone who cares about societal systems-level thinking written in an accessible way that isn’t steeped in Critical Theory, I don’t see anywhere in the current world writing on this better than right here. All these Ivy humanities departments looking for a way to have useful scholarship in the post-Social Justice era should hire you.

