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FOLKS WE HAVE A NEW SUBMISSIONS FORM AND A NEW LINK!

Gang, the whole Markdown system was effective but a bit clunky and a lot of submissions were malformed, which honestly was perfectly predictable. So I’ve finally gotten the form (more or less) automated. We’re back to you just putting in your info, no Markdown, and this should be the best of both worlds. Thank you for your patience. The rest is boilerplate.

It’s that time again! This is a call for submissions for my bimonthly roundup of subscriber writing, where I publish links to the written work my subscribers want to share. All submissions should be made via the Google Form. Don’t worry about formatting in terms of bolding and linking; just enter the information as requested in the form. Deadline for this month is Sunday, May 10th, at 10 PM EST. (That’s Mother’s Day, don’t forget to give your mom flowers and a card.) At that time I will disable the ability to submit new responses in the form until the next call, so get your submissions in on time. If you’re an old hand at this, you can click over to the form and submit your work and safely close this email. If you’re new to this, please read the information below to help us all out. Don’t email me, use the Google Form! Non-subscribers, if you want to take advantage of this forum to share your work, you know what to do.

Yes, I do check your email against the emails on the subscriber list, so if you ordinarily use a different one, point me to your subscribed email in the form.

What This is All About

For those who are new, let me take a moment to let you know what this is all about. As a regular feature, I present an opportunity for paying subscribers to share some of their writing with my mailing list of ~70,000 readers. This is a subscriber perk, and it’s also something I really love to do because I’m very passionate about writing and writers and want to help people who are trying to build an audience. I emphasize that this is for sharing subscriber writing, not your podcast, your Twitch stream, or your Instagram. One thing that I have to reiterate here is that this is the opportunity to link to writing that’s already hosted elsewhere; it’s not, as some people assume, an opportunity to actually post your work here. If you’re looking for someplace to host your writing, why not start a free Wordpress or Substack, or use another blogging or newsletter service? Then you can link to your work here. You can highlight a blog or newsletter or similar on its own, but it may be most useful to link to a specific post or story. If you’re plugging a book, make sure to link to a publishing house listing or Amazon page or some other place where your book can be accessed by readers.

I’ve now had dozens of readers tell me that they meaningfully expanded their audience through this service before. That’s very gratifying for me, and I hope that when the roundup post is run, you’ll check out what some of your peers have put together; their work is very often worth reading.