Call for Subscriber Writing, Links, and Open Thread
Hello friends. So, it’s time for our next call for subscriber writing. Please see here for details and make sure to email me at fredrik.deboer@gmail.com if you do submit to make my life easier. Deadline for this month is July 25th! Also, please use the following format in your submission if you can remember to:
Your Preferred Name, Your Piece of Writing with Hyperlink
one-sentence synopsis of your piece
Also, I’m going to be speaking in White Plains on Saturday evening on the Cult of Smart. Here are the details.
Also also, I did a podcast with the newly-launched Sublation Media, on mental illness and ideology, hosted by a social worker and a doctor, so check it out.
Also also also, I did Bari Weiss’s Honestly podcast, again on mental illness and ideology but from a very different slant, so check that out too.
Thread’s open for subscribers. Be kind or leave.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Freddie's interview with Bari Weiss on her podcast is really special. Hope everyone listens to it
My book was referenced in the last Subscriber Writing post. It has since been reviewed in the Chicago Reader and described as "a great Chicago novel." I suspect OP has some disagreements with the ideas presented in the review, and frankly, 90% of the book, I'd not write again. Nevertheless, if it furthers the discussion in any way, worth it. Here you go.
https://chicagoreader.com/arts-culture/its-not-just-personal-its-policy/