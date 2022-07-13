Hello friends. So, it’s time for our next call for subscriber writing. Please see here for details and make sure to email me at fredrik.deboer@gmail.com if you do submit to make my life easier. Deadline for this month is July 25th! Also, please use the following format in your submission if you can remember to:

Your Preferred Name, Your Piece of Writing with Hyperlink

one-sentence synopsis of your piece

Also, I’m going to be speaking in White Plains on Saturday evening on the Cult of Smart. Here are the details.

Also also, I did a podcast with the newly-launched Sublation Media, on mental illness and ideology, hosted by a social worker and a doctor, so check it out.

Also also also, I did Bari Weiss’s Honestly podcast, again on mental illness and ideology but from a very different slant, so check that out too.

Thread’s open for subscribers. Be kind or leave.