this is how I get all my writing done

It’s time for the next call for subscriber writing. Please see here for details and make sure to email me at fredrik.deboer@gmail.com if you do submit to make my life easier. Deadline for this month is Saturday, February 25th! I’m giving you guys a little less runway for getting your submissions in, in an effort to make it harder for me to miss people’s submissions by keeping them more tightly grouped. Also, please use the following format in your submission:

Your Preferred Name, Your Piece of Writing's Title with Hyperlink one-sentence synopsis of your piece

That really makes my life much easier. If I messed up previously and promised to include your entry in a later edition, please email to remind me! If you submitted something before the submission period began, submit it again! And if you don’t use the fredrik.deboer@gmail.com address, I have no sympathy if I fail to include you. I look forward to seeing what you come up with.

Non-subscribers, if you want to take advantage of this forum to share your work, you know what to do.