For about a week, readers have emailed to ask for my take on the recent endorsement of shoplifting as an act of radical anti-capitalism from Hasan Piker and Jia Tolentino. They ask, what do I think about it?

When I read about those statements in that interview, I immediately thought of Gandhi’s famous advice: “Recall the face of the poorest and the weakest person that you have ever seen, and ask yourself if the next step you contemplate will be of any use to them.”