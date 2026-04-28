Freddie deBoer

Freddie deBoer

6 Comments

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Chris Smith's avatar
Chris Smith
1h

Exactly as long as it needs to be.

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Dadio's avatar
Dadio
23m

So Robin Hood ok, Winona Ryder less so. Driving retail from Chicago not so great, but Jean Valjean may remain a conflicted hero. Sounds about right.

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