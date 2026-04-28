On Shoplifting as Radical Praxis
by request from many readers
For about a week, readers have emailed to ask for my take on the recent endorsement of shoplifting as an act of radical anti-capitalism from Hasan Piker and Jia Tolentino. They ask, what do I think about it?
When I read about those statements in that interview, I immediately thought of Gandhi’s famous advice: “Recall the face of the poorest and the weakest person that you have ever seen, and ask yourself if the next step you contemplate will be of any use to them.”
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Exactly as long as it needs to be.
So Robin Hood ok, Winona Ryder less so. Driving retail from Chicago not so great, but Jean Valjean may remain a conflicted hero. Sounds about right.