Book Review Contest Results Coming and NFL Picks in Lieu of a Weekly Digest

I made the turkey and gravy, Eun Hae did the rest

I’m still in a holiday hangover and quite busy so I just don’t have time to do a Weekly Digest post. But I want to let you know that I am very close to fully decided on the winners of the book review contest and will announce them this week. I know which are in the running for winner or runner up, but I can’t decide which is the #1 winner among them. (In general it’s been so hard.) But this week!

And to get my picks in before kickoff, I like…

the Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5 over the Cincinnati Bengals, as the Bengals are a classic “could beat anyone or lose to anyone” flukey team right now

the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3 over the Indianapolis Colts, as the Colts are bound to be a little overvalued after that Buffalo game and the Bucs just have more talent all over the field, and

I absolutely love the Tennessee Titans +7.5 over the New England Patriots. The Mac Jones hypetrain is ready to derail and I just don’t believe in New England’s skill position talent. Just love those points.

Win-Loss-Push: 9-6-0, including a win on that Lions over the Browns pick from last week, which everyone on Facebook made fun of me for.

Tomorrow morning’s post is a special one for me, hope you guys like it. We’ll be back to a full Digest next week. Cheers.