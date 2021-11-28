Book Review Contest Results Coming and NFL Picks in Lieu of a Weekly Digest
I’m still in a holiday hangover and quite busy so I just don’t have time to do a Weekly Digest post. But I want to let you know that I am very close to fully decided on the winners of the book review contest and will announce them this week. I know which are in the running for winner or runner up, but I can’t decide which is the #1 winner among them. (In general it’s been so hard.) But this week!
And to get my picks in before kickoff, I like…
the Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5 over the Cincinnati Bengals, as the Bengals are a classic “could beat anyone or lose to anyone” flukey team right now
the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3 over the Indianapolis Colts, as the Colts are bound to be a little overvalued after that Buffalo game and the Bucs just have more talent all over the field, and
I absolutely love the Tennessee Titans +7.5 over the New England Patriots. The Mac Jones hypetrain is ready to derail and I just don’t believe in New England’s skill position talent. Just love those points.
Win-Loss-Push: 9-6-0, including a win on that Lions over the Browns pick from last week, which everyone on Facebook made fun of me for.
Tomorrow morning’s post is a special one for me, hope you guys like it. We’ll be back to a full Digest next week. Cheers.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.