Hello folks, this is the first entry in the new book club for Kazuo Ishiguro's The Buried Giant. Every week I'll discuss the latest reading, inject a little research or broader perspective, ask some discussion questions, and assign the next chunk of reading. And the real action happens in the comments, where you'll weigh in on whatever you'd like, including praise or criticism for the text, questions of plot or of interpretation,

The two rules are a) be nice and b) no spoilers - please don’t divulge anything that happens beyond the reading that was assigned for that week. I will try and dictate specific passages that close the reading at the end of each post for clarity, although you know me well enough by now to know that I’ll probably forget.

Beyond these introductory posts, book club stuff is always subscriber only, so….

Several times since the immediate aftermath of the book’s publication, I’ve mentioned a generally chilly critical reception to it and had people express surprise. I guess The Buried Giant doesn’t feel like a book that received middling-to-negative reviews, to many. Since other people recollected differently I did a reality check. For The New York Times, Neil Gaiman gave it a classic “I wish I liked it” review; to double the NYT’s disdain, Michio Kakutani, the second worst thing to ever happen to American book criticism, liked it even less. As the above image demonstrates, James Wood (the first worst thing ever to happen to American book criticism) was positively giddy in his disdain. Both reviewers for the [UK] Times, Tony Tait and John Sutherland, gave variations on patronizingly conflicted reviews. Writing for The New Republic, Elaine Teng offers some sparse praise but suggests, as several critics did, that the good parts of The Buried Giant exist in spite of the whole. The Google slug on this review on Medium calls the book, amusingly, “The controversial fantasy novel that’s often called boring.” The Goodreads average is 3.57 stars, as I write this, which looks pretty good for a five-star system until you consider that the overall average rating on the site is typically pegged at between 3.8 and 3.9. (If you’re interested in getting Bayesian with Goodreads stars, here you go.)

So it’s true that there was a lot of negativity. But, I must admit, my research suggests that it wasn’t as bad as I thought it had been. Marie Arana’s WaPo review is glowing. Slate’s book coverage has been the only thing I’ve ever consistently liked about that publication, ever, and Mark O’Connell’s review is sharp and smart and unlike so many others understands what Ishiguro is up to. The Atlantic’s review, by Nathaniel Rich, was a rave. There are more of each, positive and negative. I do think it’s fair to say that many people felt that the book was a letdown after his crowd-pleasing previous book, 2005’s Never Let Me Go. (Which I personally find lovely but slight.) My admittedly limited perspective is that The Buried Giant is considered a minor novel of Ishiguro’s, pretty and ambitious but not entirely successful. Anyway, there’s no Rotten Tomatoes for books for me to check, so far as I know, but maybe that’s for the best.

Why do I bring this all up? The honest reason is that I was disgruntled by that tepid reputation at the time, and I’m still a little bitter about it. I bought and read The Buried Giant when it was new, at an airport library on one of my many doomed trips to a college campus to interview for a job as a professor. In other words, I had four flights and airport time in which to read when I was really eager for something to preoccupy my mind. And I found the book quite transporting, a lovely fantasy story that demonstrates that fantasy doesn’t always have to imply epic. I said in the announcement post that it’s low fantasy, which means a world where magic exists but is not routine or mundane or to be expected. Somebody emailed to quibble, and I’m not really inclined to argue. Certainly the book’s world, a riff on that of the Arthurian legends, is one in which magic is understood to be real but which proceeds according to ordinary physical laws for almost everybody almost all of the time. Still, despite some complaints about the novel moving slowly, there’s action to be had here; it’s got magic and knights and ogres and dragons and, yes, some combat that is essential to the progress of the plot. I will leave it to you as commenters to hash out the high vs. low fantasy question.

Maybe to be more clever about my motivations, I’m interested in the novel’s reception nine years ago because the book is fundamentally about memory. (That’s not a spoiler, it’s right on the tin.) And my personal perception of a decade-old book’s critical reputation is a pretty good example of the sort of thing I remember remembering instead of really remembering, even though it was quite recent all things considered. But then, for almost seven straight years and more than 20 years off and on, I’ve been on drugs that are notoriously memory-destroying, and anyway, despite my best efforts I’m getting older. Memory issues have been on my mind for a long time. (I can’t recall how long.) Recently I was wasting time at a doctor’s office by cleaning out old contacts from my phone. And the number of contacts that I simply did not remember at all, names I absolutely couldn’t recall, was remarkable. Some of this is inevitable, and a fair share were names of women (usually first name only) that I met in the years I was on the dating market since 2009, when I got my first Android phone. But still… who are all these people? I Googled a lot of area codes in the hopes that doing so would add useful context, but that almost never worked. As strange as it is to say, I got kind of emotional about it. There’s a quote I used to love (which I can’t exactly remember lol) about how no one passes through our lives without leaving some indelible mark on our hearts. I do believe that, on some level. But it’s sobering to know that I’m a long-forgotten name in other people’s contact lists myself.

Anyway, this is growing long-winded. I don’t want to give a lot of plot details, other than the opening setup that you’d read in a review or the Amazon listing. Axl and Beatrice, our protagonists, are a married couple living in an early medieval Britain (Sub-Roman is the term of art) where a kind of peace-through-ignorance has descended on the land. Axl and Beatrice find themselves not exactly unhappy, in their lives of dirt and candlelight, but increasingly distressed that their world feels like a list of rapidly-disappearing names. An elderly couple largely forgotten by their village, they decide to seek out the truth about their long-lost son - if he’s alive, if he’s dead, or if he never really existed at all. So they set out for an adventure in a land recently ruled by King Arthur, and along the way are exposed to a series of dangers that they are entirely ill-equipped to face, none greater than the long-simmering hatred between the indigenous Britons and the recent arrival Saxons, who have only stopped slaughtering each other because of the mist of forgetting. And for now we’ll leave it at that.

I think if you make the effort to fall into its distinct and unhurried pace, you’ll find yourself caught up in this book. This is a bittersweet, bittersweet story, a fantasy journey that shuffles along at a pace that’s appropriate for its senescent heroes. Still, I find that a lot of the public perception understates how much here is genuinely thrilling, and Ishiguro does not skimp on handing out more conventional fantasy delights. The meditation on forgetting and its relationship to crimes both personal and world-historic is both insistent and subtle; there’s an element of British history here that I find inscrutable, as I do much of that history, but that didn’t distract from the story. And I think that a lot of you who enjoy the fantasy genre generally will like this expression of it, if you give yourself a chance to match its groove. It’s a departure from epic fantasy in its tone and mood and yet somehow deeply true to many core elements of the genre. (Much of the initial reaction was of the type “don’t read it looking for Lord of the Rings,” but I actually think there’s a lot of the Lord of the Rings here.) This is a warm bath of a book, at times as soft and vague as that memory-obscuring fog, which is both entirely literal and absolutely metaphorical. And that makes its unexpected ragged edges that much more cutting. I think you should join us and check it out!

Now comes the hardest part, deciding the reading chunks. There’s never a right answer and inevitably some participants will complain I’m going too fast and others too slow. I shall do my best. For next Tuesday, June 4th, please read Chapters One & Two (through page 46 in my hardcover edition). We will adjust reading pace as time goes on as needed but let’s start here.

Feel free to share your questions, thoughts, or prior experience in the comments of this post. You are free to discuss your impressions and opinions if you’ve read it before, but comments that disclose plot details beyond what I’ve noted in this post will be removed. I’m excited for this. Still plenty of time to grab the book and get involved.