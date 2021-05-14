Bill Zeller, Ten Years Gone

May 14Comment 9Share

Tonight I paged uselessly through my high school yearbook, probably because I’m turning 40 in a few weeks. It’s always odd to engage with my high school memories, as it was a very hard period of my life that I nonetheless cherish. Anyway I laughed at my bleach blonde hair, marveled at how skinny I was, remembered some girls I was in love with, and then …

This post is for paying subscribers

← PreviousNext →