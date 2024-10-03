It took three years, cost us every dime we had, and brought constant heartache, but in the end the price was small - Ami and I are expecting a baby in April. It’s very difficult for me to share this, after all that we’ve been through, difficult to trust that it’s real and that it will work out. And the risk of a miscarriage or stillbirth is of course never zero. But in the past week, as we have tentatively shared the good news with those close to us, I’ve come to realize that I have to feel free to share this joy, so that I might experience it and for more pragmatic reasons. Because this baby is coming! When I allow myself to believe in it, I’m over the moon. And that gets easier every day. (Especially now that there’s a baby bump I can touch.)

My synapses have been completely blown out by the fertility treatment process and world, and there are a lot of things I may say someday about all of it, if Ami is comfortable with that, in one venue or another. And we may not be done with it all. It’s an eye-opening process, one that brings the stark inequality of American medicine into relief, and a big-money industry rife with soft cons and false promises and inflated prices and relentless upselling. All of it directed at desperate people in some of the most vulnerable moments of their entire life. It does need an accounting. But for now all I can care about is that, at last, we’re pregnant. For that I have to thank the doctors and nurses and various support staff, but of course Ami most of all, for enduring a process that is physically taxing, emotionally brutal, and a relentless attack on a woman’s privacy. She’s done all the work, she’s handled every challenge, and she’s endured setback after setback with her usual steady grace and courage.

Let this announcement also function as the second of our semi-annual subscription drive posts. Twice a year, I make a simple request that people on the mailing consider subscribing if they haven’t already. It’s the same pitch: it’s still $5/month or $50/year, despite three and a half years of high inflation since I started this newsletter; I still write a ton compare to the average newsletter writer; I’m still trying my best to stretch myself, to find new ways to challenge my own thinking and (especially) write in new registers and modes; the world still badly needs left-wing thought that’s unapologetic and direct but which maintains a commitment to rights, truth, and process; I’m still genuinely independent, including in ways that perpetually outrage my readers and prompt mass unsubscribes, in contrast with a whole world of “dissident” media that is willing to challenge anything but the preconceptions of its audience. I’m good at this and I give a shit and I’m very grateful to be able to make it my living. If you’ve thought about subscribing before, now would be a great time to do so; if you’re already subscribed, please consider giving a gift subscription. And I’ll keep you guys informed about this little journey.