Somebody sent me this video clip of a Semafor podcast where Ben Smith and Max Tani interview GQ staff writer Chris Black, in which Black assures our hosts that institutional media is still very punk rock. I’m afraid though that Substack isn’t cool, or so says Black. It happens that I agree - Substack is many things, but cool is nowhere on the list - but then again perhaps Ben Smith’s media insider grabass podcast is not the glass house from which one should throw such stones. We are all trying our best.

The reader who sent the clip to me thought it would make me mad. But it doesn’t make me mad. It mostly bums me out. For you see, it’s telling that these three guys came together to defensively praise institutional media against the overwhelming power of a platform that’s like 90% people waxing poetic about writing despite the fact that they never actually write, rarely-updated recipe blogs run by bored grandmothers, newsletters dedicated to blogging through Gödel Escher Bach that make it about forty pages in, and an ever-increasing amount of spam. (Even on Substack, I’m afraid, pussy is in bio.) That a GQ guy feels defensive on behalf of the kind of media jobs where you might still get a 401(k) match tells you just how down bad this business truly is. Some of you will cheer at that notion, but I’m afraid that’s unfortunate news for you dissidents out there too; the vitality of outsider media is directly proportional to the privileges that accrue to being inside. There’s no point in being antiestablishment when the establishment circles the drain. There’s no fun in it, no romance.

And yet, despite these tough times, media institutions are cool, kindof, sometimes, in a way! Looking at it from a Dutch angle, I find myself in a profound, almost sexual state of agreement with Mr. Black. There absolutely are things that institutional media does that only institutional media can do, functions only it can fulfill. For example, the institution that is GQ is cool because it always gives me vital information like what brand of scented baby powder Chris Pine applies to his nutsack every morning. I kid, I kid! I used to read GQ and Esquire religiously and only stopped because the built environment became so inhospitable to reading paper magazines. Those publications can indeed boast of long histories of strong longform magazine writing, and there’s nothing like a meaty magazine essay that dives into some topic and swims around for awhile, where you feel like the word count is sufficient to really spread out, where everything is unrushed to the point that you get that pleasant sensation that the piece will never end until the moment you realize you’re reading the final lines and the writer slips in the last wonderfully painful twist of the knife. There’s not a lot of that left and I miss it, and I do understand that the independent newsletter economy is not replacing it. You can only write an overwrought story about driving a Ford GT across country that’s really about reconnecting with the [Stephen A. Smith voice] idea of America if someone is providing you with an expense account. God, the things I could have done with an expense account.

(Also, while I’m fond of the leadership of the company and have found the platform very useful, I fucking despise the name “Substack,” which sounds like some horrific Guy Fieri cheese-and-meat contraption or a piece of server rack equipment that you adjust with an Allen wrench. Maybe they should have called in NWSLTTR. And this is made all the worse by the fact that I have spent the past 17ish years being forced to associate with the hideous word “blog” - blog, blahg, BLAWG, “Oh my profession? As it happens, I’m a BLAWGER,” Christ almighty. I write a newsletter, although of course if I could survive on the money I make writing books, I would just write books. Sorry. I guess this is just one of those asides the institutional media would make me cut out.)

I am aware that editing is good, although a lot of the editing in institutional media is not good. Very often, in fact, it’s bad. I am aware that institutional media can use its resources to slowly pursue important stories that us lowly bloggers couldn’t, although they usually don’t. I too believe that it was better when we lived in a world where the Cleveland Plains Dealer had a Dakar bureau chief, but those days are long gone. I also understand the importance of bundling expensive reporting with cheap and lucrative opinion pieces, though I would feel better about it if most of those high-margin opinion pieces weren’t all coming from the same shitty centrist assumptions. I know that someone writing at Medium.com couldn’t have broken Watergate. I am all too aware that there are many functions once served by institutional corporate media that simply aren’t being replicated by newsletters and Patreon right now. Still and all, we must confront the facts about institutional media, which in their cheery and vague way our podcast hosts effectively wave away. (Max Tani has big Jack Russell terrier energy.) So let’s get the real critique of institutional media out there; such a case can be both concise and quite damning. When I think of the deficiencies of institutional media, I think of Jeffrey Goldberg.

Ol’ Jeff was a core part of the propaganda effort that scared this country into invading Iraq, one of the greatest foreign policy blunders in modern history. The most august institutions of institutional American media pushed Iraq on us, The New Yorker and New York Times especially, meaning that those ensconced in the absolute zenith of shit-eating self-impressed media jackoff culture could not predict the most predictable disaster in American history. For that, they are directly implicated in a war of choice that killed at minimum half a million Iraqis, brought us ISIS, and cost more than a trillion dollars. It’s the sort of thing that can make someone hate the New Yorker and the New York Times without owning one of those red hats, the simple act of judging them by their works.

People hate institutional media for a reason; people don’t trust institutional media for a reason. Institutional media has spent my adult lifetime tripping over its own tiny dick at every conceivable opportunity. I mention Jeff Goldberg because he wrote some of the most influential and most destructive of the many pro-Iraq-invasion pieces that the institutional media churned out daily, back in the early 2000s. Indeed, the institutional media could hardly have gotten Iraq more wrong, in the crucial days leading up to the war, and its failures were directly a product of its bad incentives and awful culture - its definition of “seriousness,” its systematic exclusion of real-left voices that has no complementary dynamic for the right, its reflexive defense of American empire, its cultivation of sources that are certain to defer to whatever the party hacks want. There was some subsequent fretting about what had happened, in the institutional media, but no actual consequences for pretty much anybody but Judith Miller. Goldberg? He failed up into a plum role at The Atlantic, where he proceeded to write a cover story about an imminent Israeli attack on Iran that wasn’t actually imminent at all. (Please consult the first several paragraphs of this classic to understand Goldberg’s shamelessness, or better yet, read the whole thing.) His reward for that embarrassment? He became the editor in chief of The Atlantic. Naturally! Naturally, naturally, naturally.

That’s the part that you need to get out there, if we’re going to have this conversation, the part where we acknowledge that the institutional media is widely hated because it has done things worth hating. People don’t fail out of institutional media, they fail up. Recently I pointed out that a wildly successful editor and publisher had quite egregiously biffed recommending a book and that New York had published the error without care or correction. It’s a little thing! But it’s exactly the kind of little thing that has steadily chewed away at the ethos of the institutional media, a general culture of licentiousness for insiders only, a slouching into chronic error that’s excused with a hey-we’re-all-just-spitballing-here attitude, a refusal to correct anything because to do so would amount to being owned. The fact that I am me and Jane Pratt is Jane Pratt has no bearing on the black-on-white text contained between the covers of The Great Pretender but has everything to do with who gets protected and who doesn’t. If you are esteemed by the institution, of course you hold it in your esteem in turn. But most of us aren’t and we can’t help noticing that the word “Correction” has been replaced by the word “Update” as its deployment has become more necessary.

But to be fair this is clearly not the sort of thing Black is talking about. He’s interested in this sense of cool, of something other than what the squares are doing, which blooms out of a set of values that are baked into different levels of prestige in media. He defends institutional media for its purpose but also for its kwan. It’s cool to follow in the footsteps of David Foster Wallace and George Saunders, cool to think of the intimate connection to the writers of the past that undeniably stretches down the spine of the back catalog, cool to think of some harried celebrity grabbing a copy of your particular publication from the rack at Hudson News before getting on a redeye and finding themselves absorbed in your words, your own words. Writing for institutional media is cool. And yes, there is something permanently parochial and low-rent about crowdfunding.

To channel a lot of people out here in the sticks: no shit, man. No shit, it’s great to get a job as a columnist at GQ. No shit that getting to write for publications that still actually have a print edition feels good. No shit that it’s pretty sweet to secure one of a tiny number of gigs that have been lusted after by every Sex in the City-addled undergraduate who ever dreamed of sitting with their laptop outside of a chic cafe, cortado growing cold as inspiration commandeers their hands. And no doubt there are groovy things about institutional media, even now. The trouble is that many talented, hardworking, deserving people never had any chance to write for institutional media. It’s cool to get to be in a Wes Anderson movie because he only gives work to people in his massive Hollywood extended family! But, you see, they don’t just hand out that golden ticket to anybody. Of course it’s cool to have a staff job at a legacy publication, even if the purchasing power has trended steadily downward since the heyday of Tina Brown. Lots of elite, gatekept, inequitable status hierarchies appear cool from the top.

I wonder whether Black understands what it’s like for people on the other side of the aisle, for people who never got the change to have some yuk yuks with Max Tani and Ben Smith over a can of Liquid Death and a flavored Zyn. I’m not talking about me. I have my credits and my books and even if I didn’t I wouldn’t be intimidated by this particular type of card checking. But most amateur and semi-pro writers are not like me. And I can tell you that all those people out there typing away into the dark of night who want only to take their ten regular readers and make them twelve, the ones who have every other kind of responsibility in the world other than to write and yet burn precious hours writing anyway, the people in the bleachers - almost none of them rejected institutional media because they felt like it. Most of them were never in a position to reject institutional media at all, never would have had an opportunity to think of such a thing. Instead, they were rejected, they wanted in but couldn’t get in, couldn’t navigate the bewildering thicket of interpersonal politics that dominates the business, didn’t go to Columbia, don’t have a buddy who has a buddy who knows a guy who can get them an interview. Yes, these communities are often kind of shit-eating and precious. Count me among those who finds the culture on Substack Notes a little earnest and dorky about writing and being a writer and the writer’s life…. Earnest and dorky, but also refreshing, thanks to establishment media’s long-term addiction to a jaundiced and ironic perspective on our craft. I in fact have been made fun of many times for talking about craft at all. But why else would you do this, if not for the craft?

I don’t have any particular beef with Mr. Black’s written work; I have no history with it. It appears, after an irresponsibly brief investigation, to mostly be fine, expressed in an unexceptional but appealing prose style and of course draped in the blank sarcasm that is the shackles of our age. And that’s all fine if you’re writing copy attached to pictures of Dev Patel playing squash while wearing a $70,000 Patek Philippe watch sandwiched in between a listicle about how to eat pussy and an overwritten profile of Corey Booker. I mean, it’s fine, he’s fine. But is he better than everyone on Substack, or Patreon, or Medium, or wherever? I don’t think so. Yes, the average Substack writer isn’t very good, but then the average writer in any venue or context isn’t very good, including in the institutions. And there are a lot of writers on Substack whose skills are more than good enough to do this professionally but who never had a whisper of a shot at the big time in New York pro media. There’s definitely a lot of directionless resentment of institutional media out there. But it’s fair to resent the unfair, to correctly identify a profession with a high opinion of itself as a rigged game.

That’s a very large part of why a lot of people have decamped for crowdsourced media, because they’re too good to be subject to the bullshit that goes on in our media institutions. Paul Krugman got chased out of the Times as a message to other employees there, and while I wouldn’t call him much of a stylist he’s a made guy and should never have been treated so shabbily. He’s a perfect counterpoint to Black, someone who very explicitly did not choose to abandon the institution but found the institution’s rules so sclerotic and arbitrary that he had to leave. The fact is that our business is built on bullshit. For all of the abundant distaste most people in this industry have for me (or, at least, among the small minority who know I exist), few have ever rejected the kernel at the heart of my long unhappiness: that success here is about who likes you and who you like, with “liking” someone frequently being devoid of all actual human affection.

Ben Smith has always struck me as an honest broker; he just seems to have a blind spot. Few people have been in a better position to observe the clubbiness, inside dealing, patronage, and casual corruption of big-deal media than he has been. (The man is welcome at the Centurion club but apparently not membership material.) And Smith loves to be the guy who gets really real about things, just like the Wallace-Wells brothers love to write about how disappointed they are in you, yes you specifically. But he never goes the extra mile and points out the obvious: that this industry’s most elementary structure was built from the DNA of social hierarchy, that the whole damn business exists in the flop sweat mist of a lot of anxious strivers who want desperately to ascend while never appearing to care. Smith likes to preside over the media world from a certain bemused distance; he is, as Virginia Heffernan said, “an ironist by nature and trade.” (She said so in the New York Times, so according to the Black calculus, it was pretty cool.) But he’s also a genuinely insightful observer of media and its endless death who clearly has aspirations towards being encyclopedic in that work. And at some point, I think you have to really grapple with the way that sharing coke in the utility closet of Nick Denton’s tasteful midrise once determined who made it in this business and who didn’t, with the way that laughing at the right dumb asshole’s shitty jokes on Twitter has no-bullshit professional repercussions. He seems not to want to do that work.

My heart is not closed to Black’s disdain for those who, like me, will never have the bathroom code at the Starbucks that Conde Nast now sends its employees to use. Like all good things, the once simple love of independent media, the romance I felt towards the Village Voice or CounterPunch or Bitch or Suck.com or Adbusters - like everything else good, my direct and unapologetic love of independent media has collapsed as all the meaning of the category has drained away. What is independence? Who can afford it? What qualifies? Is the blog I’ve been writing for four years in the comments section of the Instagram account of a prominent global household and consumer products company an example of independent media? Is Substack an underdog, in a world where seasoned Washington Post employees endlessly refresh Indeed.com in hopes of finding a multilevel marketing scam that has a more appealing ROI? What is left for rebel media to rebel against? As with so much else, what I’m really nostalgic about is the simplicity with which I use to feel and think things. Now I don’t know what institutional media is or what independent media is and I can’t parse when and whether it matters. I can tell you that it feels a little rude to hand the institutions the mantle of cool when for so long they had everything but. Just a little rude.

All I ever wanted was for a thousand flowers to bloom. I never wanted a single site to go down, in my own way mourn all the local papers that have ceased print. I want there to be stodgy fact-finding newspapers stuffed with self-important and hyper-competent reporters, I want there to be arts & culture websites that run pretentious reviews, I want there to be a whole world of mid-tier publications that are neither national powerhouses or tiny boutique affairs, but I also want there to be a vibrant sector of those tiny boutique affairs, I want Marxist and anti-Marxist journals that are run by greyhair revolutionaries and contras, I want insouciant teen magazines and tawdry gossip blogs, I want ten thousand and one independent newsletters that may not provide their proprietors with a living but which put a little extra dough in their pocket with which to buy books and stylish little Japanese day planners, I want LiveJournals and Tumblrs and Wordpresses by the score, yes, yes, and all will be saved, all will be saved, all will be saved. Of course, that world has never existed. But something much better than this one once did, and there could be a reality where those who write for a living could actually write for a living without having to be way out on the distant horizon of the Pareto curve. We don’t live in that world, and I know of no one who sincerely believes that we can achieve it. The feeling that this is all coming apart and will not last to see the harvest has not evaporated simply because I am lucky enough to live as a working writer on a crowdsourced income. If people are excited about Substack, at the bottom of all that excitement comes from the hope that maybe, somehow, a lifeline is dangling down, however out of reach.

What I’m saying to Chris Black is, simply… brother, institutional or independent, when we go down, we all go down together.