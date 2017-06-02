another notch in the belt

It's my birthday today. Wasn't that long ago that I was part of a vanguard of young writer types. What the hell happened?

This project's about three months old now, and I gotta tell you guys: I haven't had this much fun writing in ages. It's been better than I could have hoped. Thanks for coming along.

I woke up one day to find that my life had gotten pretty damn good. My job's not perfect, but it's still pretty great. I miss teaching, and I'd love to be in a position where I had some motivation to get peer reviewed stuff published. But I'm working at a great college with a gorgeous campus in a system I admire immensely. It's part of my job to stay on top of the research literature, so I'm reading books and articles at a good clip. Polyani said that a scholar is someone who lives with the questions, and I do, and that's enough. Very few people get that opportunity. It's a privilege.

It's also a privilege to live in this city. The other day I was walking home, cutting through Prospect Park right after dusk. I came to the Long Meadow, which a few hours before had been absolutely packed with people picnicking and jogging and flying kites and walking dogs. For a brief moment I found it utterly empty, not another soul in sight, alone in one of the most popular parks in the city. And I knew in that moment that it was all for me.